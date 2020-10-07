26 C
El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new Emir of Zazzau

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

He succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020 after reigning for 45 years.

In a statement on Wednesday by Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani said, Alh. Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.
According to the statement “Until his appointment as the Emir of Zazzau, Alh. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

“He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

“He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.
“He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).” The statement saidThe statement further added that the new emir was “Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University.
“He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau,” the statement added

