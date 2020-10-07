Insecurity: Kogi govt dares criminals, opens up access road to deadly forest

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi state government has said there is no hidden place for armed bandits in the state as it has opened up the access road leading to the notorious Uttu forest which is the den of criminal armed bandits terrorizing people of Nasarawa and Kogi states.

The opening up of the access road is to make it easy for clearance operations by the men of the Nigerian Army following the recent bombardment that led to the arrest of several kidnappers and bandits in July.

Recall that the Nasarawa state government had similarly opened up a road from its area to access the forest which is located in Toto local government that borders both Kogi and Nasarawa states.

The Nigerian Army high command in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public relations, Col Sagir Musa, on Monday commended the Kogi state government for its efforts in opening up the area for easy accessibility.

The statement reads; “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to appreciate and commend the Kogi State Government for heeding its advice conveyed through the Commander 4 Special Forces Command Doma to construct access road from Kpokpolobi to Uttu Forest.

“The opening of the road will no doubt minimise if not eradicate incessant banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery incidences committed by fleeing terrorists and armed bandits in the entire area.”

It would be recalled that on September 20, 2020, the 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army located in Doma Nasarawa State, conducted clearance operations in Uttu – Kpokpolobi forest and contiguous hills in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State where identified terrorists’ hideouts were destroyed.