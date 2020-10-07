26 C
Kano exco approves establishment of five unity schools in five emirates

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of five Mega Unity Schools in the five Emirates in the state with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba dropped the hint while briefing newsmen on the council’s weekly meeting, held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.
He said admission into the schools, which would start with four arms of classes ranging from JSS I, JSS II and JSS III, would be done on merit through the conduct of standard examination.
Malam Garba pointed out that each local government is to present 20 candidates for examination per arm where 10 best students will be selected, which means that 80 students are expected to be presented by each local government for the four classes to be admitted.

The commissioner also stated that the council has ratified awarded contract sum of N280, 487, 803.26 million and release of 50 per cent advance payment in the sum of N140, 243, 901. 63 million for the upgrade of Gidan Shettima to serve as the five Emirate Council’s headquarters in Kano City.

He announced that approval has also been given by the council for the award of contract for the construction of Garba Shehu Street and Muhammad Vice Adamu Road in Nassarawa local government at the sum of N239, 198, 148.16 million, while award of contract for the construction of AKTH Gate (opposite Rayhan Hotel)-Karkasara Road has also been approved at the sum of N165, 734, 891.77 million.

Malam Garba revealed further that the council has approved the release of N127, 158, 155.00 million for the payment of compensation to properties owners for the construction of primary school along Kwanar Ganduje (Masallacin Mariya), sharada quarters, while contract awarded for flood control measures at Gaida, Kuka Uku along Madobi Junction to Panshekara Road at the sum of N26, 107, 038.04 million has been ratified by the council.

The commissioner said that the council has approved the release of N18, 350, 000.00 million for the construction of an administrative block and public convenience at Na’ibawa Terminus as well as N4, 956, 000.00 million for the state Transport Authority (KASTA) to pay its workers salary and carry out maintenance of vehicles.

He said the council has also approved the bill establishing Kantin Kwari Market Management Board; Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi (Sabon Gari) Market Management Board to enable effective administration and control of the markets and promote trade; the state Commercial Vehicles (Road Cabotage and Haulage) Fees Bill 2020 to ensure all accruable fees to the state are fully tapped and paid and forwarding of all to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.

