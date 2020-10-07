26 C
World

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new crown prince

Kuwait’s new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, currently the deputy head of the National Guard, as crown prince of the Gulf state.

The selection of Sheikh Meshaal, which must be approved by the Gulf Arab state’s parliament, “was blessed by the Al-Sabah family,” state news agency KUNA cited a statement from the emir’s office as saying.

Earlier, two members of Kuwait’s ruling family posted messages on Twitter pledging allegiance to Sheikh Meshaal as crown prince.

Sheikh Nawaf assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week, at a time of tension between Kuwait’s larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran and as the government tries to shore up finances strained by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

