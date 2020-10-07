26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to…

Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as…

El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new…

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on…

Kano exco approves establishment of five unity schools…

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost…

Nasarawa@24 with Engr Sule excites pensioners, farmers, others

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new…

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray…

News

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on restructuring attention

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts.’

The Governor’s advice stems from the Presidency’s recent reaction to the statement made by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who suggested that the way out of the myriad of socio-economic problems in Nigeria is restructuring of the country.
He stated that Nigeria is practicing democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.

Governor Ortom stressed that it is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.
The Governor said there is nothing new or strange about Pastor Adeboye’s call which he said should be considered as patriotic and selfless.
He emphasized that great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.

The governor equally tasked the Federal Government on the need to respect the rule of law and end the wave of impunity through its actions and policies.
Governor Ortom reaffirmed his belief in the unity of Nigeria and the potential of the country to overcome its current economic, security and other challenges.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Gov Tambuwal felicitates with Nigerians at Eid-al-fitr

Editor

Plot to unseat AGF Malami uncovered, efforts to petition Buhari fail

Editor

Post-COVID-19: FG banks on manufacturing, other sectors  for stronger economy

Editor

Gbajabiamila, Wase mourns Abba Kyari

Editor

Cleric charges Christians on Thanksgiving

Editor

Malam Nasir El-Rufai tests positive for Corona Virus

Editor

Anxiety, Tension Hits Benue Over Delayed S/Court Judgement

Editor

KEDCO observes customer service week to celebrate customers, outstanding staff

Editor

Covid -19: Sen Orji donates 300 bags of beans, 1200 cartons of indomie to constituents

Editor

NDDC Spending: Group slams Senate, says House yet to submit report on public hearing

Editor

*Covid-19: Human rights group lauds Nigerian Army’s involvement in lockdown enforcement*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More