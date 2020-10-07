26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to…

Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as…

El’ Rufai appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as new…

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on…

Kano exco approves establishment of five unity schools…

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost…

Nasarawa@24 with Engr Sule excites pensioners, farmers, others

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new…

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray…

News

Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as schools resume

The Plateau Government has directed public and private schools in the state not to exceed 20 students in a class on resumption.

The Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Executive Chairman, Prof. Matthew Sule, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Sule explained that the new directives complied with social distancing protocol adding that the initial standard given by UNESCO was 40 to 45 students to a teacher in a class.
“For the nursery section in the past, we used to have 25 pupils, but the number has been reduced by the state government to 10 or a maximum of 15 pupils to a teacher.

”The reduction is aimed at ensuring that the children are well-spaced to avoid direct contact and the spread of the deadly disease,” he said.
He further revealed that due to the reduction in the number of pupils and students in the classrooms, schools would now run on two shifts.
”Some students will attend classes in the morning and others in the afternoon,’ he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Management foresight helped us to overcome challenges – GO Varsity VC

Editor

COVID-19: NUJ Commends Doctors, Cautions Politicians

Editor

*Ex-serviceman writes PMB over dangerous implication of armed forces commission*

Editor

*Stop this dance of shame, Wike warned over attempt to demonize Nigerian Army’s integrity on Armed Forces Remembrance Day*

Editor

Imo: How split Supreme Court decision nailed Ihedioha’s tenure

Editor

Senate moves to establish 1st Army University

Editor

Primate Ayodele reveals what happens to Kalu in 2023 Presidential election

Editor

Ganduje appoints new Head of Service, five Special Advisers

Editor

COVID-19: FG abandoned S/East on palliatives – SERG

Editor

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai: The making of a hero

Editor

National Population Commission hails Gambari’s appointment

Editor

Timi Frank to Buhari: Your speech worse than COVID-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More