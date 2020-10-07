Plateau govt begs 20 students in class as schools resume

The Plateau Government has directed public and private schools in the state not to exceed 20 students in a class on resumption.

The Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Executive Chairman, Prof. Matthew Sule, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Sule explained that the new directives complied with social distancing protocol adding that the initial standard given by UNESCO was 40 to 45 students to a teacher in a class.

“For the nursery section in the past, we used to have 25 pupils, but the number has been reduced by the state government to 10 or a maximum of 15 pupils to a teacher.

”The reduction is aimed at ensuring that the children are well-spaced to avoid direct contact and the spread of the deadly disease,” he said.

He further revealed that due to the reduction in the number of pupils and students in the classrooms, schools would now run on two shifts.

”Some students will attend classes in the morning and others in the afternoon,’ he added.