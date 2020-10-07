Yusuf Maitama Sule Varsity Plans To Offer Bachelor Of Medicine And Surgery

… As MDCN Visits

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Advisory team of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has visited Yusuf Maitama Sule University in Kano, as part of preparation for the takeoff of Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) in the institution.

The team was at the university to inspect facilities on ground.

According to a Statement by Abdullahi Abba Hassan, Head, Information, Publications and Public Relations Unit of the University, the programme would be run under the university’s College of Health Sciences situated at Magwan Water Restaurant in the metropolis.

“Receiving the team at the Main Campus of the University, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello expressed gratitude to MDCN for the visit.

“The Pro-Chancellor noted that ill preparation, inadequate facilities and human resources force some medical students to take even more than 10 years to graduate instead of spending only six years under normal condition.

“He said the need to do away with the above problems in the university system could not be overemphasized.

“According to him, the university is taking proactive measures towards ensuring the successful take off of the programme in view of the fact that the state and even the nation at large need to produce more medical practitioners that could manage the numerous health facilities in relation to the teeming population in the state and the country as well.

“He said they would not relent in their effort at taking the institution to the feat it is expected to attain so that the desired goals would be achieved.

“Prof. Bello urged the university community and the entire state to team up with them in making the university to prosper.

“He similarly expressed gratefulness with the support of the state government under the leadership of the university’s Visitor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a gesture, he said, had provided an opportunity to the university to achieve appreciable progress, citing the approval of the government to the university to use Magwan Water Restaurant as the institution’s College of Health Sciences as well as Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital (Nasarawa Hospital) as its teaching hospital among other health facilities allocated to the university for the programme,” the Statement stated.

It further added that, “he explained that already the university has Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences that runs Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry, which are the basic for the programme.

“The Pro-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the visiting team, noting that they were in the university to see the level of its preparedness on the programme and areas where they could offer advice for improvement.

“On his part, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Aliyu Musa welcomed them to the institution, expressing optimism that their visit would help a lot in making the University to commence the programme on sound footing.

“Earlier in his address, the team leader who is the Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Adisa Bolanle Sanusi said they were in the university for an advisory visit with a view to helping it to ensure standard in the take-off of the programme.

“During the advisory visitation to the University, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Advisory team led by its Registrar, Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi also inspected facilities on ground at the university’s College of Health Sciences situated at Magwan Water Restaurant, Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Kwanar Dawaki and Primary Health Care Centre, Kabuga.”