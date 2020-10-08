31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

World shares same future, needs solidarity, cooperation

China’s vegetable production brings more sense of contentment…

China achieves outstanding employment performance during 13th Five-Year…

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained…

FG votes $3bn to reconstruct PH-Maiduguri rail line

Covid-19: 60,000 Environmental Health volunteers to ensure safety…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

FG procures equipment to check illegal broadcast frequencies…

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers,…

PSC avails platform for complaints against police misconduct

Metro

2021 Hajj: FCT Pilgrims board staff warned against corrupt acts

By Daniel Tyokua

Staff of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) have been warned against corrupt acts that would portray FCT in a bad light.

Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Danmallam gave the warning while opening a training workshop for Pilgrims Area officers in preparation for the commencement of registration of 2021 intending Pilgrims.

He said the boardoard has guidelines for the registration of the intending pilgrims which must be transparent to achieve a hitch free exercise.

Danmallan said corrupt acts are capable of tarnishing the image of the Administration in executing the registration of intending pilgrims

He disclosed that the Board has introduced measures to ensure proficiency to jealously guard against any act contrary to the desire of the Administration in the success of Hajj exercise.

The Director stressed the need for the staff of the Board to ensure prudence in the exercise and charged them to carry out their duty diligently and desist from abuse of office.

“As Hajj administrators you must be accommodative and responsive in handling pilgrims’ affairs at all times as the Board is working hard to sanitize the system, all intending pilgrims must be treated with courtesy, respect and transparency at all levels in order for the exercise to be a successful one”, he said.

Danmallam also directed them to give priority to first timers during the registration and ensure compliance to the laid down rules and regulations provided by the National Hajj Commissions of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other relevant bodies.

He advised them to be patient in handling hajj matters as the Almighty Allah would reward them in the hereafter, adding that the exercise is a trust and every one would stand before Allah and account for his/her deed.

Danmallam disclosed that the Honourable Minister of state FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has pledged to give the Board all the needed support in the discharge of its assignment and therefore, would not condone any acts of indiscipline among the staff towards the success of the operation.

He urged the Area Officers to continue to educate the intending pilgrims on adhering religiously to the protocol on the dreaded Covid 19 which resulted in the cancelation of 2020 Hajj exercise, expressing the hope that Hajj 2021 would be performed free of any pandemic.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police arrest pensioners protesting pension arrears in Abia

Editor

EFCC secures final forfeiture of N60 million, prado jeep

Editor

Storey building collapse kills one in Anambra

Editor

COVID-19: FCT Administration clears makeshift market in Asokoro

Editor

Panic in Nnewi over alleged death of Covid-19 patient

Editor

Man bags 3yrs imprisonment over SPDC job scam

Editor

Tensions in Kogi as youth on reprisal attack allegedly kills Fulani, dumps bodies in river

Editor

FCT police drags Mpape bank robbery suspects to court Feb 14

Editor

Abuja schools must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines – FCTA

Editor

FCT Court convicts 42 fresh lockdown violators

Editor

FCT police boss assures free movement of food, agric inputs

Editor

Police Raid NUJ Secretariat in Adamawa, Arrest 12 Journalists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More