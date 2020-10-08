2021 Hajj: FCT Pilgrims board staff warned against corrupt acts

By Daniel Tyokua

Staff of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) have been warned against corrupt acts that would portray FCT in a bad light.

Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Danmallam gave the warning while opening a training workshop for Pilgrims Area officers in preparation for the commencement of registration of 2021 intending Pilgrims.

He said the boardoard has guidelines for the registration of the intending pilgrims which must be transparent to achieve a hitch free exercise.

Danmallan said corrupt acts are capable of tarnishing the image of the Administration in executing the registration of intending pilgrims

He disclosed that the Board has introduced measures to ensure proficiency to jealously guard against any act contrary to the desire of the Administration in the success of Hajj exercise.

The Director stressed the need for the staff of the Board to ensure prudence in the exercise and charged them to carry out their duty diligently and desist from abuse of office.

“As Hajj administrators you must be accommodative and responsive in handling pilgrims’ affairs at all times as the Board is working hard to sanitize the system, all intending pilgrims must be treated with courtesy, respect and transparency at all levels in order for the exercise to be a successful one”, he said.

Danmallam also directed them to give priority to first timers during the registration and ensure compliance to the laid down rules and regulations provided by the National Hajj Commissions of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other relevant bodies.

He advised them to be patient in handling hajj matters as the Almighty Allah would reward them in the hereafter, adding that the exercise is a trust and every one would stand before Allah and account for his/her deed.

Danmallam disclosed that the Honourable Minister of state FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has pledged to give the Board all the needed support in the discharge of its assignment and therefore, would not condone any acts of indiscipline among the staff towards the success of the operation.

He urged the Area Officers to continue to educate the intending pilgrims on adhering religiously to the protocol on the dreaded Covid 19 which resulted in the cancelation of 2020 Hajj exercise, expressing the hope that Hajj 2021 would be performed free of any pandemic.