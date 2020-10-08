Akpabio remains our man of integrity, says GPMI

The former Akwa Ibom State governor now minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has again been commended for his integrity and trustworthiness following the storm in the Niger Delta ministry.

President General of Global Peace Movement International Uk, Dr. Mike Uyi stated this in a press release on Friday in London.

Uyi call on the people of the region to rally round Akpabio to succeed in the assignment given to him by the President.

“Let people of goodwill rally round the minister because his success in cleaning up the mess in NDDC will have a chain effect in the development of the Niger Delta.

“Senator Akpabio has a track record of performance giving his landmark achievements when he was the governor of Akwa Ibom state for eight years. I believe that it was this track record of achievement that prompted the President to appoint him to oversee the NDDC.

“I think that it is only important for us in the Niger Delta to give him our support to succeed so that this region and indeed the oil producing communities can begin to enjoy the essence why the NDDC was created. We need good roads, we need good drinking water, schools and electricity among other social amenities”.

Akpabio according to Uyi remains and stands great in the eye of the storm in the Niger Delta ministry despite all false accusations against him.

“I can assure you that if the anti graft bodies in the world combined together to probe Senator Godswill Akpabio, the result will remain negative”

The statement further stated that Akpabio said that President Mohammadu Buhari needs a great legacy in Niger Delta and he must ensure it comes to pass no matter what it takes. He said no sabotage or intimidation can change any positive steps taken by this administration to clean up the NDDC.

The group, GPMI pledged their allegiance to Buhari and Akpabio, describing the minister as a transparent leader whose quest to stop corruption had brought him undue criticism.

Uyi said that some of the corruption cases that were pointed out by Akpabio included payment of N300m annually as rent for the past 23 years for the NDDC temporal Headquarters building.

Others are payment of N500Bn a year on Water Hyacinth which was always awarded to their cronies, refusal of NDDC directors to go on leave so as to cover up their fraudulent tracks, etc.

“Akpabio, who promised to get a lot of projects completed, especially the East-West Road, in his first 100 days as minister empowered about 1600 youths with different skills through the youth empowerment programme of the ministry and also secured the commitment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a strategic alliance for improved agricultural development and the provision”, Uyi explained.

“We are therefore not surprised at the level of trust President Muhammad Buhari has on Akpabio, these rare qualities of integrity, truthfulness and trust which are the hallmarks of true leadership.”

“We also urge Nigerians to take note of credible actions of its leaders and commend them as and when due, as this will encourage other leaders to tow the path of honour and integrity.”