Anambra cargo airport ready in April 2021 – Obiano

From Pearl Nwama, Lagos

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has disclosed that the State Cargo Airport currently under construction would be ready for commissioning in April 2021.

This is just as the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, has commended the government of the state for embarking on a cargo airport project that will positively impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region as a whole.

The Minister who made the commendation when he received Obiano in his office, said the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies will always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all internationally set standards are met.

According to him, airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind and expressed the belief that the Anambra Airport will be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the State and environs.

He advised the Governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports are met.

Earlier, Obiano had said that Anambra International Cargo Airport, located at Umueri will be ready for commissioning in April 2021 and that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task.

“We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, neither are we taking any loan. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.”

Obiano told the Minister that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater for the economic interests of the State and its environs.

He said the airport has the second longest runway in the country, after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, built with the best available materials, with a guaranteed lifespan of 100 years.

“The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the South East region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.”

According to the governor, the construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as it hopes to meet the best international standards.

