Atiku felicitates with new Emir of Zazzau, urges him to build on legacy of predecessor

By Myke Uzendu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed delight in the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the Emir-elect of Zazzau after the demise of Emir Shehu Idris, who reigned for 45 years before joining his ancestors.

The Waziri Adamawa in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe noted that Alhaji Bamalli is one of the youngest traditional rulers in recent years and a well-travelled diplomat of ambassadorial pedigree.

“Although the shoes of the late Emir are big, I am still confident that Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is up to the task and responsibilities expected of him,” Atiku said.

The former Vice president explained that as a technocrat, Ambassador Bamalli will add value to the throne by bringing development to his people.

According to Atiku, peace and unity are among some of the challenges facing Nigeria, including Kaduna State, and urged the new Emir to focus on confidence building efforts in his domain.

The Wazirin Adamawa noted that because of their closeness to the grassroots, our traditional rulers are in a unique position to ensure peaceful coexistence among their people.

While congratulating the Emir-elect, Atiku advised him to extend a hand of fellowship to other contenders to the throne for the interest and progress of the people.

