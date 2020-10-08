Blackmail: Global Peace Movement International opens office in US

In it’s quest to promote good image of Nigerian business men and women, Global Peace Movement International UK has open an office in Baltimore Maryland USA.

The President General of the group, Dr. Mike Uyi stated this in a press release in London on Friday.

The office according to the statement is headed by Mr. Meshack Tony Idehen

and it’s saddled with responsibility of promoting Nigerians who have excelled at home and in diaspora.

“It is unfortunate that in an interconnected world like ours, some persons still treat Nigerians with the mentality of the last century.

“Even when the government has taken clear-cut decisions to rebrand our image abroad, some citizens of other countries still judge us by what we are not”.

Uyi noted that Nigeria is a sovereign nation like any other country with good people and bad people! Its citizens are hardworking people who both at home and abroad.

“Just recently, some persons took it upon themselves to blackmail some Nigerians who have shown statemanship in their endeavours. A clear example is the false allegations against the chief executive of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema”

Onyema like many others according to Uyi have demonstrated a great level of commitment to Nigeria.

Uyi expressed confidence that the business tycoon has demonstrated love for Nigeria describing him as a “man of integrity who had helped a lot of youths in the north and south.”

“We are calling on other Nigerians to emulate the good gestures of the Air Peace CEO. He is a man of honour and a man who respect his country”.

“It is based on this that we at GPMI decided to open this office to enable us counter any misinformation about Nigerians who have excelled or are doing us proud”