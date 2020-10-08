Buhari reappoints Okhiria as MD NRC

By Adelola Amihere

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Engr. Fidet Okhiria for a second and final tenure of four years.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalena Ajani said the President in a letter with

Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698 dated 5th October, 2020 approved the renewal of appointment of Engr. Freeborn Edetanlaen Okhiria, as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.

Engr. Okhiria who was first appointed as MD of the Corporation on 24th October, 2016 will continue his tenure effective 20th October, 2020 for a second and final four years tenure.

Okhiria who hails from Iruekpen, Ekpoma, in Edo State, started his journey with the NRC as pupil engineer and rose to the position of Director Mechanical/Electrical/Signal and Telecommunication.

He attended Ujeolen primary school from 1967 to 1972 and Ujeolen grammar school 1973 to 1977 both in Ekpoma, Edo state. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (BSc Electrical Engineering) from University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos. He did his National Youth Service (NYSC) programme at the then National Electrical Power Authority (NEPA) from 1985-1986.

From 1992-1996 he was District Mechanical/Electrical Engineer, and later Chief Mechanical Electrical Engineer from 1996-1999.

Engr Okhiria became Assistant Director (c/w) from 1999-2001, Manager Romania project from 2001-2003 and District Manager (LD) from 2003 to June 2006.

He He became the Director, Mechanical/Electrical from June 200 to June 2011. He was appointed Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation in October 2016 and has been piloting the affairs of the Corporation till date prior to his reappointment