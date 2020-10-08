Direct Short Service Commission Course: Nigerian Navy extends deadline for online registration

By Chika Otuchikere

The Nigerian Navy has extended the deadline for the online registration for Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course to 19 October 2020.

A statement by the chief of Naval staff, said, by this extension, interested applicants are enjoined to take advantage and apply accordingly.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian Navy opened the enlistment portal on 7 September 2020 and designated 5 October 2020 as the closing date for the exercise.

“Interested applicants are also reminded that they must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders or Upper Credit for HND holders. Male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than1.65 metres in height.

“Applicants must possess NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate and should be between22 and 28 years by7 January 2021, except for Imams/Chaplains and Medical Consultants who should not exceed 30 years and 40 years respectivelyby7 January 2021.

“The guidelines for the enlistment can be accessed on the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com for interested candidates to apply online. All the processes ranging from online registration, aptitude test and the selection interview are FREE OF CHARGE. Candidates are advised to be wary of scammers and refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.