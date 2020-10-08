Donald Trump Covid-19 positive status confirms TB Joshua’s prophecy on humility

…Just as Messi listened & dumped his Barcelona exit dream

Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua at the beginning of the year warned that 2020 would be a year of Humility and that many people of the world would be humbled. In this piece South West Editor, JOHN SILAS, writes how that prophecy came to pass with the confirmation that American President, Donald Trump and wife were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

With the confirmation of the United States of America’s President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, as having tested positive to coronavirus, it is no longer a subject of debate and controversy that TB Joshua’s prophecy has once again come to pass. In that message Joshua had encouraged people to draw closer to God, adding “This year, the Lord will humble us with our challenges. Challenges can be affliction…to humble us with these is for those things to destroy us or expose us. Let us move closer to God.”

The bible says that heaven and earth may pass away but not an iota of His word. The same with a true prophet of God, who listens, hears and speaks the mind of God. The voice of a true prophet of God remains true all the time.

Even though Donald Trump has met or exceeded discharge criteria after being treated for COVID-19, the doctors still insisted that he is not “out of the woods” yet.

It is indeed germane to stress that, leaders who have been humble enough to listen to and put in action warnings of Prophet TB Joshua have always had reasons to smile, doing the will of God because they carry the hopes and aspirations of their various nations. Therefore they rely on the prophecies of true prophets to pilot the affairs of their nations.

Director of the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was the first to admit that the outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the country to its lowest ebb.

Redfield, who spoke during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, said America was likely going to spend about $7 trillion “because of one little virus.” “We’ve all done the best that we can do to tackle this virus,” he added, confessing that coronavirus had humbled the entire nation.

The statement was in precisely in parallel with the prophetic declaration of Prophet T.B. Joshua almost a decade earlier.

Also on October 16, 2011, Joshua prophesied about a looming crisis that would bring every nation “on their knees.” “Everyone will be humbled,” he stated.

“There is something God wants to achieve concerning this – God wants to achieve humility to the core. He wants everyone to be on their knees, every nation to be on their knees. After that, the solution will come.”

Recalled also that on December 28, 2008, Joshua had warned in a ‘long-term’ prophecy about a worldwide ‘economic crisis’ and called on countries who “rely on mineral resources like oil” to “quickly look beyond oil.

“It’s coming and it’s everywhere. You will be forced to be humble,” he maintained.

Prophet TB Joshua recently made a clarion call on the Government of Nigeria to bring to him anyone who has been affected by the Corona-Virus across the country for serious prayers.

Prophet TB Joshua declared that he is self-confident all the people affected by the novel Corona-virus will receive their miraculous healing after the powerful prayers with them.

“The blessing of Jesus is for those who knock and ask,” he said.

Continuing he assured health authorities of his readiness to offer solutions to human health problems “In any way you need our service in transmission, we are at your service. Together we shall pray for them. Together we shall be set free from this COVID-19. The same anointing that heals one is also able to heal all at the same time. As the Scripture says, the people brought to Jesus all who had various kinds of sickness, and after the mass prayer, they were all healed (Luke 4:40).”

Of course, former Nigeria Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has based on miracles performed at SCOAN urged the Federal Government to allow Prophet T.B Joshua to pray and heal Coronavirus patients at various Isolation Centres across the nation.

Fani-Kayode said the FG should hook him up by satellite through his Emmanuel TV to isolation centres in Nigeria as well and see the result.

Fani-Kayode said he had watched in amazement how God healed thousands from 43 nations through prayers by satellite on Emmanuel TV by Prophet T.B. Joshua over the last one month.

“The satellite was connected to covid-19 isolation centres in those countries & after prayers the patients were healed. The doctors looking after them at the centres & the patients themselves testified to this, even the world health organisation has publicly acknowledged and commended the good work he is doing and TB himself has said that the prayers must be coupled with the taking of the necessary medication and that all covid-19 protocols must be observed and strictly adhered to.

“He said that the medical and the spiritual must go together. This man has done so much for the church, for the poor, for Nigeria and for humanity. His compassion, efforts and ministry are truly remarkable which is why I often mention or write about him

Every year The Synagogue Church Of All Nations hosts thousands of national and international visitors. People travel from around the world to witness and receive from the mighty work that God is doing in the life of Prophet T.B. Joshua.

TB Joshua it was who warned Lionel Messi not to leave Barcelona with bitterness.

TB Joshua advised Barcelona forward, Messi, not to leave the club angrily.

The 33-year old Lionel Messi submitted a transfer request to the club employing the club management to allow him activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.

The club maintained that the clause expired in June, saying that Messi remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The Argentine and Barcelona forward since then remained angry with the club.

But TB Joshua through his official Instagram handle said: “It is not good advice for Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss.”

And today Lionel Messi has abandoned his dream to walk away from the club he has played for over 15 years, winning laurels for club and himself.