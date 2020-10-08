31 C
Don’t spare killer of our son, family tells Police

By Daniel Tyokua

The family of a 19-year-old barber, Samson Jonah, who was recently shot dead by a police inspector at Apo District of Abuja, has said urged the police authorities not to spare the officer involved in the act.

They demanded for compensation, accusing police hierarchy of conniving with the ‘killer’ to deny them justice.

One of the family members and an uncle of the deceased, Mr. Pius Gyang, who arrived from Barkin-Ladi, Plateau State, said the FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma, had met with them at Apo police division where he was represented by the police area commander in charge of the area, but the family was not satisfied with the response.

“We told the police about the status of the late boy to his family, that he is the bread winner of the family, since his father became ill and has been bedridden and demanded that something should be done to see how the family would be assisted.

“But the police response was that, the incident had taken place outside of duty hence they could do nothing about it.

“This is logically wrong for the fact that the culprit is their officer and was assigned on protective duty to a lady who was said to have travelled.

“Besides, the weapon he used in committing the act was given to him by the police authority,” he said.

Gayang also said that the deceased was billed to commission his personal barbers’ shop a day before the incident, having been released by his teacher, only for the unfortunate incident to happen, while taking breakfast along with others, behind a drinking joint in the area.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command has commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into the gunshot incident that led to the death of Jonah at Apo on Saturday 3rd October, 2020.

“The police officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly,” a statement by the command signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public,” the statement added

Recall that the family had demanded the prosecution of the alleged culprit, Inspector Simon Jonah, who reportedly shot dead the teenager on Saturday by 9 am in Dutse-Apo, where both of them were residing.

