Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice, data value

Glo Berekete, a new tariff plan introduced by national telecommunications operator, Globacom, is offering more voice and data benefits to millions of subscribers.

The product name, which in local parlance means “abundance”, underscores the immense value which Glo subscribers will get every time they recharge their lines with a minimum of N100.

Globacom said at the formal launch of Berekete in Lagos on Tuesday that the tariff plan is for both new and existing customers, adding that it takes care of their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

“At Globacom, we are continually seeking new ways to add value to the lives of our esteemed customers. This is one of such ways, and we can assure our customers that we will not relent. Our pledge is that we will continue to meet and exceed their expectations,” the company said.

Every new customer receives a welcome bonus of N600 upon successful activation of his or her line. The successful activation includes registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100 and making a first call. N400 out of the bonus credit is for calls to any network, while the balance N200 will be converted to 200MB of data.

There are also other benefits derivable from the package. In addition to the welcome bonus, the Berekete customer will also receive a massive 700 percent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet. Globacom explained that, depending on the recharge denomination, customers could get up to N20,000 voice bonus and 5GB data bonus from a single recharge. The voice and data bonuses can be used over seven days from the day the line is credited.

New customers will also savour up to 100% extra data volumes on all data plan purchases between N50 and N10,000. This offer is available for the first four months of joining the network.

On how to get on the Berekete tariff plan, Globacom explained that new customers get Berekete by default, while existing prepaid customers can subscribe by dialling *230#. They will instantly be able to enjoy the 700 percent bonus on all recharges but will not be entitled to the one-off welcome bonus as well as the bonus on data plan purchases.

The launch of the product was attended by two of Globacom’s new brand ambassadors, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly called Don Jazzy, and singer, Teniola Apata, generally known as Teni The Entertainer.

Other ambassadors recently signed on by Globacom include Simisola Kosoko (Simi) and Africa’s highest scorer at the last Nations Cup and Manchester United attacker, Odion Ighalo. The company also announced an extension of its endorsement deal with the World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Olaseni Joshua, who currently holds four boxing titles.