Lagos Commissioner lauds LASU workers for university’s climb in world ranking

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Honourable Commissioner for Establishment, Training andPensions in Lagos State, Hon. Ajibola Ponle, has lauded the LagosState University (LASU) for the institution’s latest global ranking’

“Icongratulate the University for being ranked as one of the best 500 in theworld. It shows that you are doing something right.

Ponle warned that the institution must constantly improveperformance measurement by adopting a flexible data-driven, real-time analysisand fact-driven performance management system “but you must constantly improveperformance measurement by adopting a flexible data-driven, real-time analysisand fact-driven performance management system,”she added.

She made the assertions at the 8th LASU Virtual Trainingorganised by the LASU Consult Limited on Tuesday, 6th October, 2020, with thetheme, “Staff Training, Development and Productivity in Post Covid-19Era”. The Training had members of Management and staff of the University,and other speakers in attendance.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Measurement of Labour Productivityin post Covid-19 Era; Is APER form still relevant’ Hon. Ponle urged theuniversity to develop ways of rewarding outstanding performers, in the realityof new demands of work:

“The productivity of an organisation is dependent onthe individual performance of staff, hence organisations must learn to rewardhigh performers, and empower low performers to improve.

“In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, labourproductivity has been adversely affected, compelling organisations to resort toleveraging on technology to carry out their work and encourage their employeesto be productive even when they work remotely.

“The new reality also require a review of staffperformance evaluation system being used, the APER Forms, which is limited byinsufficient feedback mechanism, poor objectivity, lack of training andknowledge of the role of the appraisal structure and fear of reprisal in thecase of adverse reporting.

“In the Lagos State Civil Service, the flaws of theAPER system made us eliminate it and adopt the SPADEV, which, while istheoretically better than APER, is also facing the challenges of objectivityand fairness in the reporting.

“Although, the perfect template of performancemanagement of the future is yet to emerge, the patterns are alreadychanging”, she said.

Mrs Busola Alofe, the Registrar, Chartered Institute ofPersonnel Management (CIPM), who spoke on the topic: “The NeededLeadership Skills in the Post Covid-19 Era for OrganisationalProductivity”, revealed that managers need new skillset such as empathy,clarity, authenticity and agility to successfully lead their employees in thepost covid-19 era.

“Many of the traits that have always been importantfor managers – empathy, clarity, authenticity and agility – are even morecrucial during this time of uncertainty and upheaval.

She said, “With digital transformation came the commoditisationof many hard skills, and an increasing demand of power skill in today’sworkplace. Managers and workers must therefore shift focus from hard skills tosoft skills, and from soft skill to power skills, such as integrity, empathy,clarity, authenticity, optimism and tenacity.

“Managers must also build agile work, workers andworkplaces by motivating, inspiring and guiding others to established goals andobjectives. They must put in place the combination of speed with whichemployees can take initiative, and data-driven innovation for their businessesto maintain a competitive advantage.”

Director General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria(ASCON), Mrs. C.U Gayya, on her part, said that the survival of today’sorganisations depend on their human resources, hence there is an increasingneed for organisations to invest in the training and development of theirworkers.

Speaking on the topic: “Training Curriculum Requiredto Meet the New Normal for Organisational Stability”, Mrs Gayya surmisedthat “Unless managers and staff are effective, corporate performancecannot be guaranteed. There is no better way of improving corporate andnational performance and thus ensuring sustainability than through humancapacity development which is the center point of education, training and staffdevelopment”, adding that training, “helps develop new skill,knowledge, understanding and attitudes, improves the quality of work and raisesmorale, and reduces wastes, accidents and breakages, amongst others.”

Prof. Sola Fajana, former Vice Chancellor of Joseph AyoBabalola University and Professor of Entrepreneurial Development who spoke onthe topic, “Post-Covid 19 Rethinking Theories of Staff Productivity”,explained four theories of motivation that can help increase staffproductivity, including Hertzberg Two-Factor Theory, Maslow’s Hierarchy ofNeeds Theory, Hawthorne Effect Theory and Expectancy Theory.

Prof. Fajana, who was represented by Dr. MichaelOladun, examined the effect and aftermath of the theories against theCovid-19 pandemic and concluded that “The new normal will demand fromorganisations, better faithfulness to the policy practices that are usuallyrequired for implementation under each theory. We should expect that moreinnovative practices should emerge for the purpose of optimizing theproductivity equation.”

The training, which had in attendance over 160participants, was moderated by the Director, LASU Consult Limited, Prof. AkanjiBankole and had the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM, asChief Host.