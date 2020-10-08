31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC states consider 6 months maternity leave, exclusive…

World shares same future, needs solidarity, cooperation

China’s vegetable production brings more sense of contentment…

China achieves outstanding employment performance during 13th Five-Year…

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained…

FG votes $3bn to reconstruct PH-Maiduguri rail line

Covid-19: 60,000 Environmental Health volunteers to ensure safety…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

FG procures equipment to check illegal broadcast frequencies…

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers,…

News

Money Laundering: Customs Service hands over suspect with 5,342 ATM Cards to EFCC in Kano

The Nigeria Customs Area Command in Kano has handed over one Sanusi Abdullahi Labaran, arrested as he attempted to smuggle 5,342 Automated Teller Machine cards out of the country, to the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation.

A statement by the EFCC head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren yesterday and made available to The Authority explained that Custom Area Controller, Kano – Jigawa Command, Nasiru Ahmed who handed over the suspect, Wednesday, to the Zonal Head of the EFCC Kano Office, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Customs Officers as he attempted to board an Ethiopian Airline to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

He further disclosed that a search conducted on suspect yielded 5342 ATM cards bearing different names which he concealed in a bag of beans. Also found on him are seven (7) pieces of memory cards and one (1) piece of SD card.

The suspect was handed over alongside the items recovered from him, including his travel documents and Dubai resident permit.

The Zonal Head, while lauding the partnership between the two agencies, commended the Customs for the arrest.

He assured them that the EFCC will conduct a diligent investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding how the suspect came about the ATM cards as well as his mission to Dubai.

“The Commission will leave no stone unturned in tracing the owners of the ATM cards and the reason behind the efforts he made to ship these ATM cards to Dubai, ”Mohammed stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

S’East, S’South monarchs unite behind Nnamdi Kanu

Editor

NDLEA boss unveils Guchi as anti-drug Ambassador

Editor

Nigerian Army kill scores of Boko Haram Islamist Militants

Editor

EFCC secures final forfeiture of N827.6m from NDDC contractors

Editor

2020: Senator Gyang tours Constituency preaches’ peace, love, communal harmony

Editor

FG sacks Maritime Varsity, UNIPORT’s governing councils

Editor

Senate wants completion of abandoned Awka water scheme

Editor

Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as NCC EVC

Editor

Forensic audit: Timi Frank rallies support for NDDC

Editor

Aisha Buhari speaks on Abba Kyari

Editor

Arewa youth leader, Shettima lauds South-west govs over Amotekun

Editor

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum – APC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More