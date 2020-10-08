Obiano Distributes Palliatives to 1000 Less Privileged Persons in Orumba North and South Local Government Areas

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu

The wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the charity-based organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has distributed palliative support to over one thousand less privileged persons in Orumba North and Orumba South Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

The distribution to select beneficiaries, on the 6th of October 2020, is the high point of Chief (Mrs.) Obiano’s 2020 Local Government Areas Tour which took her to Orumba North and South respectively.

The beneficiaries, mostly women, the elderly, the physically challenged and children, were selected from each of the thirty-one communities that make up the two local Government Areas. While the adults among them received bags of rice and stipends, the children got school bags filled with educational materials as well as money for beverage.

Speaking at the respective Council Areas, Mrs. Obiano described this period as a time of great need for the people, especially the poor, adding that she defied the setbacks

to visit taking into account the restrictions associated with Coronavirus in order to distribute essential palliatives to indigent women, widows and the less privileged. She said that she also sought the opportunity to tell the people the importance of observing the protocols that help prevent spread of the virus.

” Please don’t say that there is nothing like Coronavirus. It is still very much around; and being conscious of it and doing the right will keep us all safe.”

She assured that Governor Obiano is committed to completing ongoing projects especially the roads once the rains abate.

Osodieme also thanked the people for defying the rains to support their compatriots selected for gifting of palliatives to welcome her and her delegation to their Council Areas.

A former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Chief Emeka Sibeudu, who spoke at Orumba South, described the governor’s wife as an epitome of kindness due to her humanitarian programmes which she has sustained for over six years in Anambra State.

In his remarks, Member representing Orumba North and Majority Leader at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Aforka noted that this year’s visit is unique because the indigent who are most vulnerable to the economic setbacks of COVID-19 can now draw strength and hope from the gesture and kind words of Osodieme.

Earlier, Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, welcomed the wife of Governor on behalf of the beneficiaries and thanked her for defying prevailing odds to ensure that the palliatives got across to most communities. In the same vein, Commissioner for Housing, Arch. Mike Okonkwo, said that the tour has become a liberating experience given the large number of people that benefit from the palliative.

In their respective remarks, the Transition Committee Chairmen of Orumba North and South Local Government Areas, Barrister Obinna Ikwueto and Mr Cyprain Okereke, said that having defied the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic to embark on the this year’s tour, Osodieme has proven that her love for the helpless remains unparalleled.

The Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Chieftaincy Matters and Community Liason, Mrs. Vera-Queen Okonkwo; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mrs Ify Obinabo; Anambra-born foremost Professor of Political Science and Public Administration and former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, were among other dignitaries in attendance at the event.