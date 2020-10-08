Ondo Election: DSS, Police vow to descend hard on trouble makers, vote buyers

By Hassan Zaggi

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force have vowed to descend hard on those who are bent on fuelling trouble during and after the Ondo governorship election scheduled for October 10.

In separate statements, the two agencies vowed to work closely with other security agencies to ensure that the Ondo election is a huge success.

In a statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, in Abuja, Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, warned that the full weight of the law will be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud such as political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.

The IGP further charged “all Police officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections.”

He, however, cautioned that Police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.

IGP Adamu reassured Ondo residents of making available adequate security measures to ensure their safety throughout the period of the gubernatorial election and beyond.

He, therefore, enjoined all eligible voters to come out en mass to freely and peacefully exercise their franchise in line with their civic obligation, without any fear of intimidation on the day of the election.

On its part, in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the DSS expressed commitment to, not only partner with sister security agencies, but also support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the election is hitch free.

The DSS equally enjoined its personnel to remain professional while discharging their duties.

“The Service, therefore, urges all players in the electoral process to abide by the rules of the game.

“Persons and groups that may wish to engage in violent activities leading to breakdown of law and order are advised to desist from such devious plans or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement noted.