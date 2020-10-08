31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC states consider 6 months maternity leave, exclusive…

World shares same future, needs solidarity, cooperation

China’s vegetable production brings more sense of contentment…

China achieves outstanding employment performance during 13th Five-Year…

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained…

FG votes $3bn to reconstruct PH-Maiduguri rail line

Covid-19: 60,000 Environmental Health volunteers to ensure safety…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

FG procures equipment to check illegal broadcast frequencies…

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers,…

News

Ondo Election: DSS, Police vow to descend hard on trouble makers, vote buyers

By Hassan Zaggi

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force have vowed to descend hard on those who are bent on fuelling trouble during and after the Ondo governorship election scheduled for October 10.

In separate statements, the two agencies vowed to work closely with other security agencies to ensure that the Ondo election is a huge success.

In a statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, in Abuja, Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, warned that the full weight of the law will be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud such as political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.

The IGP further charged “all Police officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections.”

He, however, cautioned that Police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.

IGP Adamu reassured Ondo residents of making available adequate security measures to ensure their safety throughout the period of the gubernatorial election and beyond.

He, therefore, enjoined all eligible voters to come out en mass to freely and peacefully exercise their franchise in line with their civic obligation, without any fear of intimidation on the day of the election.

On its part, in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the DSS expressed commitment to, not only partner with sister security agencies, but also support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the election is hitch free.

The DSS equally enjoined its personnel to remain professional while discharging their duties.

“The Service, therefore, urges all players in the electoral process to abide by the rules of the game.

“Persons and groups that may wish to engage in violent activities leading to breakdown of law and order are advised to desist from such devious plans or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement noted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Operation Sahel Sanity Details Recent Successes Against Bandits In North-West

Editor

Maina claims he can’t meet bail conditions

Editor

Refugee Commission distributes palliatives in 11 states

Editor

Ganduje retains position as best performing APC Governor for the third time

Editor

Onyeama empowers 3,000 pupils in Enugu

Editor

COVID-19: Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria, NUJ Cautions FG

Editor

Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroy Boko Haram facility in Sambisa

Editor

Yuletide: Sen. Ndume donates cattle, food items to troops in northeast

Editor

Gov Bagudu constitutes task force for the control of corona virus in Kebbi

Editor

Corps Legal Aid Scheme: NYSC trains legal officers for enhanced performance

Editor

Court Grant Bail To Adamawa Lawmaker For Cheating

Editor

Covid-19: China Chambers of Commerce donates 16,000 masks, 450 protective suites to NUJ

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More