Ondo guber: IHRC salutes INEC, calls on commission to sustain Edo feat

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) saluted the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) on its position and conduct of a free, fair and credible governorship election in Edoi state

IHRC in a statement issued by it Nigerian envoy, Kenneth Anozie, also urged the INEC to sustain the success it recorded in the just-concluded Edo gubernatorial poll.

Anozie noted that the outcome of the Edo governorship election showed the exercise was free, fair, and credible, and urged INEC to replicate the same in Ondo State by ensuring the electorate chose their leaders without interference from any quarter.

He explained that fair and credible elections were human rights issues, as declaring the loser a winner actually infringed on the rights of the citizens to determine who presided over their affairs.

Anozie, however, appealed to relevant authorities, including political parties and their candidates to conduct themselves with the utmost civility, as well as play in accordance with the electoral laws to avoid attracting international sanctions after the elections.

