27.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Oil pollution: ERA sure of victory for Nigerian…

I saw several kidnapped Nigerians in Nasarawa forest…

Dilapidated Hostels: UNN Alumni can be of help,…

#ENDSARS: President Buhari meets with Osinbajo, IGP Adamu

KEDCO Splashes Gifts On Customers To Herald Customer…

UNDP takes NDC Business roundtable to North Central…

Unknown gunmen kidnaps 2 medical doctors in Kogi

FG commissions isolation centre built, equipped by Abia…

NOUN resumes 12 October

To build a prosperous, clean and beautiful world

News

PSC avails platform for complaints against police misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed its readiness to punish officers of Federal and State Armed Robbery Squads (FSARS) who operate outside the law.

The PSC in a statement by its Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja, Wednesday, however, applauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for the steps so far taken to restore sanity among the officers.

“The Commission will henceforth closely monitor the activities of these Officers and will not hesitate to punish deviants who may want to continue in their old habits. The Commission will not allow these few outlaws to tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police force.

“The PSC has the Constitutional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector General of Police. This mandate, it will discharge without fear or favour,” the statement noted.

The Commission, therefore, called on Nigerians to take advantage of the its communication platforms to send complaints on any Police officer found to be compromising on his/her rule of engagement.

These Platforms, according to the PSC include telephone (texts only) 07034072677; 07034072676; Email; info@psc.gov.ng; twitter handle; @PoliceserviceC2 and Website; www.psc.gov.ng.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Second death from COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria

Editor

Nigerians are suffering, YPP tells FG, protests fuel, tariffs hike

Editor

Nigeria military records succesess in various geo political zones

Editor

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

Editor

Your joy shall soon be announced like Xmas, Ohuabunwa tells Abia North

Editor

Plateau attacks: Sen. Gyang urges Buhari, Lalong, security chiefs to end killings

Editor

Covid-19: NMA directs 36- state braches to constitute 5-man committee to monitor preparedness

Editor

Primary School pupils demand for climate Justice

Editor

Digital Switch Over: Minister seeks private sector takeover

Editor

Appeal Court puts off hearing in Oshiomhole’s appeal

Editor

Service Delivery: Aid Foundation Holds Town Hall Meeting

Editor

Abia govt spits fire as family smuggles corpse of covid -19 victim for burial

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More