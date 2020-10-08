PSC avails platform for complaints against police misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed its readiness to punish officers of Federal and State Armed Robbery Squads (FSARS) who operate outside the law.

The PSC in a statement by its Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja, Wednesday, however, applauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for the steps so far taken to restore sanity among the officers.

“The Commission will henceforth closely monitor the activities of these Officers and will not hesitate to punish deviants who may want to continue in their old habits. The Commission will not allow these few outlaws to tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police force.

“The PSC has the Constitutional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector General of Police. This mandate, it will discharge without fear or favour,” the statement noted.

The Commission, therefore, called on Nigerians to take advantage of the its communication platforms to send complaints on any Police officer found to be compromising on his/her rule of engagement.

These Platforms, according to the PSC include telephone (texts only) 07034072677; 07034072676; Email; info@psc.gov.ng; twitter handle; @PoliceserviceC2 and Website; www.psc.gov.ng.