Total E&P names Imemba new ED Port Harcourt District

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Obi Imemba has been appointed the new Executive Director, Port Harcourt District of Total E&P Nigeria Limited.

In a statement made available to our correspondent yesterday, by Francisca Makolo, with the Public Relations Department of the company, the new appointment took effect from September 23, 2020.

According to the statement, “Imemba who joined Total in 2002 as a Safety Engineer has since held significant positions within the

Total Group while acquiring a transversal experience.

“Until his recent appointment he was the Managing Director, Total Uganda Limited, overseeing Total’s downstream business (Marketing & Services) in that country.

“Before then, Mr. Imemba was the Field Operations Manager, Total E & P Netherlands BV (2014-2018). His earlier appointments include Offshore Installations Manager, Total E & P Nigeria, during which

time he was responsible for Safety & Environment on site; Deepwater Production Performance Manager (2009-2011) where he coordinated onshore production support for Akpo FPSO.

“A member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the British Safety Council, Mr. Imemba took over from Mr. Victor Bandele who has been assigned to other duties within the company”, the statement added.