Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of bandits in Kaduna Forest’s

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has killed scores of bandits at their hideouts in the forests and border areas of Kaduna State.

The operation is part of the new subsidiary air interdiction operation, tagged “KASHE MUGU 2”.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters, said in a press release on Thursday that the air strikes were executed at Camp Alpha in Kwiambana Forest as well as at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni on 6 and 7 October 2020.

He said the air strikes followed credible human intelligence reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that the locations were being used by the bandits as staging areas, to store their logistics, hide rustled cattle and launch attacks.

” The air strike at Kwiambana Forest was undertaken after an ISR aircraft spotted 4 clusters of huts where the armed bandits reside. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and attack helicopters dispatched by the Air Component recorded successful hits in the target area taking out some of the bandits. In the same vein, at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni, the NAF attack aircraft took turns in strafing the target areas leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits as well as damage to their dwellings.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the Country.”

