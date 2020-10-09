23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Maina gives conditions to face trial

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd…

China strengthens financial support to stimulate real economy

Xinjiang to promote high-quality development for improving livelihood

Court invites Tinubu over controversial Alpha Beta dispute

China achieves remarkable progress in livelihood improvement

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

ALGON fires it’s Deputy National President, appoints Serikin…

Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of…

Reps ban armed security details during budget defence

Cover

Court invites Tinubu over controversial Alpha Beta dispute

*As EFCC invites the APC chieftain

By Ralph Izopi

The last has not been heard about the dispute between former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Oladapo Apara, over sundry issues in the company in which the Asiwaju, is believed to have a huge interest.

The matter, has now degenerated into what might lead to an epic legal battle, following the invitation of Tinubu, currently the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to appear before the Lagos High Court within 42 days.

The suit taken out by Apara trading under the style Infiniti Systems Enterprises has also joined Mr. Akin Doherty and Alpha-beta consulting LLP as co-defendants in the suit filed 2nd October, 2020 at the Lagos high court, Igbosere.

The claimant is asking for an order compelling an account of all sums due to him from 2010 till date and an order tracing all funds and assets due to him from the inception of Alpha-beta as well for payment to him by the defendants, all sums adjudged to be due to him upon the submission of the account.

Following the involvement of Apha-beta in collection of Lagos State revenue, the State’s internally generated revenue has gone up tremendously.

The claimant claimed that the initial agreement was to give him 30 per cent but when their relationship went sour the defendants refused to pay him his share.

The claimant therefore reported the matter to the EFCC before filing this action claiming that Apha-beta has not been paying taxes.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the case.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Africa loses $50bn annually to corruption, says Buhari

Editor

May Day: FG assures workers of move towards bounceback of Aviation Sector

Editor

Ezekwesili demands apology from Buhari over arrest

Editor

17 political parties to battle for Ondo guber – INEC

Editor

COVID-19: Jonathan tasks Africa to look inward for solutions

Editor

Northern Elders Forum calls for National Confab to structure Nation’s co – existence

Editor

COVID-19: 7 FCT patients cured, more to follow

Editor

Presidency dismisses Ali Ndume’s criticism of Buhari’s Covid-19 response

Editor

Senate Passes Bill to Re-enact BOFIA

Editor

NMA introduces doctorsa�� stamp to curb quackery

Editor

Insecurity: OYC backs Abaribe’s call for Buhari’s resignation

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Records One New Case

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More