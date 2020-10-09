Court invites Tinubu over controversial Alpha Beta dispute

*As EFCC invites the APC chieftain

By Ralph Izopi

The last has not been heard about the dispute between former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Oladapo Apara, over sundry issues in the company in which the Asiwaju, is believed to have a huge interest.

The matter, has now degenerated into what might lead to an epic legal battle, following the invitation of Tinubu, currently the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to appear before the Lagos High Court within 42 days.

The suit taken out by Apara trading under the style Infiniti Systems Enterprises has also joined Mr. Akin Doherty and Alpha-beta consulting LLP as co-defendants in the suit filed 2nd October, 2020 at the Lagos high court, Igbosere.

The claimant is asking for an order compelling an account of all sums due to him from 2010 till date and an order tracing all funds and assets due to him from the inception of Alpha-beta as well for payment to him by the defendants, all sums adjudged to be due to him upon the submission of the account.

Following the involvement of Apha-beta in collection of Lagos State revenue, the State’s internally generated revenue has gone up tremendously.

The claimant claimed that the initial agreement was to give him 30 per cent but when their relationship went sour the defendants refused to pay him his share.

The claimant therefore reported the matter to the EFCC before filing this action claiming that Apha-beta has not been paying taxes.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the case.