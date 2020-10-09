FCTA reopens schools, rules out third term

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has directed schools to reopen October 11.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, minister of FCT, malam Muhammad Bello said boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday 11, while full academic activities will begin on Monday, October 12.

The minister who said there would not be third term, warned owners of private schools against demanding for the term’s fees.

He said, “There is no third term, private schools should not demand for third term school fees” he said.

Recall that the government had ordered the closure of schools nationwide in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello explained that the FCT did not record any case during the reopening of schools for exit classes and is optimistic that officials and pupils will ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols once the schools reopen.

He said that the guidelines for the reopening of the schools will soon be released and the academic calendar will cover the third term that was left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister urged the school owners to be strict and rigid on COVID-19 protocols, even as he warned that all school owners must be vigilance.

“Be vigilant, strict and rigid in the implementation of COVID-19 protocols for the safety of our children and ourselves as we reopen schools. Nothing should be taken for granted,” he said.

However unconfirm report on the social media said the entire duration of the resumption is from 12th Oct. To 18th December, 2020.