Politics

Ondo Election: Come Out And Vote Candidate Of Your Choice, CTA Charges Electorates 

*tasks INEC,  Police, Politicians On Credible Poll

Election observer group, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security operatives to ensure that Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state is not only peaceful but transparent and credible.

In its pre-election statement  the CTA also tasked the electorates to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice, saying it is their constitutional right to do so 

In the statement signed by CTA executive director, Faith Nwadishi, the group said it is confident that INEC has put in place measures to ensure that the election is peaceful 

She said the CTA has trained and deployed 40 election observers as well as additional 180 Citizens observers who will be sending reports from across 203 Wards in the state. According to her, the mandate of the observers is to report without bias.

The CTA boss caller on the security agencies to beam their attention on identified hot spots and flashpoints across the state, adding that lives and properties must not be lost because of elections.

She said, “The Centre for Transparency Advocacy calls on the youth of Ondo State not to allow themselves to be used by any politician to foment trouble but rather should be ambassadors of peace and credible election.  It is gratifying to note that President Mohammadu Buhari has promised to support a free and transparent election in Ondo state, CTA; therefore, urges the President to see this through in actions come October 10, 2020.

“INEC through the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmud Yakubu has assured Nigerians that the election will be free, fair and credible and reiterated the readiness and preparedness of INEC to conduct a hitch-free and peaceful election.” 

On the role of politicians during the poll, she said the CTA noted that the campaign period was tensed and intense, with political parties conducting their rallies amid jabs, occasional skirmishes which sometimes snowballed into bloody clashes.  

She however expressed hope that the political parties and their candidates keep their commitment made during the signing of the peace accord on October  to rein in their supporters to conduct themselves in manners that will not breach the peace and affect the conduct of a free and credible election. 

