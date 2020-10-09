23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Maina gives conditions to face trial

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd…

China strengthens financial support to stimulate real economy

Xinjiang to promote high-quality development for improving livelihood

Court invites Tinubu over controversial Alpha Beta dispute

China achieves remarkable progress in livelihood improvement

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

ALGON fires it’s Deputy National President, appoints Serikin…

Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of…

Reps ban armed security details during budget defence

Metro

Police nab 8 suspected kidnappers terrorising Kuje, Kwali residents

By Hassan Zaggi

Detectives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested 8 kidnappers who are allegedly linked to the kidnappings along Tunga Maje, Kuje and Kwali axis.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Sunday Babaji, disclosed this while parading 19 suspected criminals in Abuja on Thursday.

The 8 suspects who are between the ages of 20 and 45, according to him, include Musa Shehu, Zakari Yau, Mohammed Lawal, Salisu Adamu, Ahmadu Sani Ilyasu, Abdullahi Shuaibu, Abubakar Ilyasu and Luka Parisa.

One of the suspect had since confessed to being responsible for the supply firearms to the bandits.

Exhibits recovered suspected kidnappers, the DCP said, include 4 dane guns, 2 locally fabricated revolvers, 2 locally made pistols, 2 rounds of live ammunition, one motorcycle and one unexpended cartridge.

DCP Babaji, however, revealed that “in the bid to rid the FCT of criminality, the Command has deployed diverse overt/covert crime fighting and prevention strategies.

“We are confident that these strategies adopted including patrols, raids, visibility operations, collaboration with sister agencies and partnership with key community stakeholders will definitely nip crime in the bud within the FCT.”

He, however, reassured resident of the FCT of the Command’s unwavering resolve to protect them and their property.

He, therefore, appealed to the FCT residents to promptly beckon on the Police in the face of any suspicious movements or emergency, “as we have circulated our distress call lines in the media and placed them at strategic locations within the city.”

All the 19 suspects, the DCP reiterated, will soon be arraigned in court.

Among the suspects paraded by the DCP include those in possession of firearms, fraudulent employee, armed robbery suspects, one chance robbery suspects and suspected drug peddlers.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: FCTA receives N.6m worth items from 4U group

Editor

Troops releases district head, 12 kidnapped victims

Editor

Kidnappers set Ex-Nigerian envoy, Felix Oboro, free

Editor

Lockdown violations : FCT court convicts cleric, impounds 500 vehicles

Editor

FCT minister mourns Marafa, Condoles with Kontagora emirate

Editor

COVID-19: Minister raises alarm over influx of destitute in FCT

Editor

Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen Assassinates Egume Vigilante Group Chairman In Kogi

Editor

‘COVID-19: Fake exemption permit not allowed in FCT’

Editor

AfDBearmarks $250M for water, sanitation projects in FCT

Editor

2021 Hajj: FCT Pilgrims board staff warned against corrupt acts

Editor

Land tussle: Lagos State Task force demolishes Chosen property

Editor

We must be disciplined to overcome coronavirus – FCT minister

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More