COVID-19: FCTA engages stakeholders on safety measures in schools

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has reached out to relevant stakeholders on enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures across the schools.

In an interaction with some journalists, the FCT Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Dr Mohammed Kawu said the stakeholders are expected to reappraise World Health Organization,WHO, recommendations at a two-day intra-action review workshop in Abuja.

Recall that on March 20th, this year, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recorded the first COVID-19 case. Following the confirmation, a multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to coordinate the outbreak response in collaboration with Partners.

Kawu said the intra-action review is necessary to enable relevant stakeholders to collectively review the current response approach so as to identify challenges, adopt best practices and re-strategize for improved response.

According to him, the review meeting which is expected to hold between October 13 and 14, 2020, “will also help to document lessons learned, share experiences and utilize available evidence to plan for future outbreaks.

“One of the key focus of the workshop will be to build consensus amongst relevant stakeholders with specific target on full decentralization of the response to the Area Councils”.

He said: “Other key targets of the review meeting include improving community engagement and participation in the response, sustaining safety measures in FCT schools, improving enforcement of preventive measures and integrating the distribution of palliatives with the response activities”.

He pointed out that the response strategy is based on an Incident Management System (IMS) with thematic areas focusing on Surveillance and Epidemiology, Laboratory, Infection Prevention and Control, Health and Safety, Case management, Risk communication, Logistics, Coordination, and Research.

“An incident action plan (IAP) was developed to guide the response with an overarching goal of containing the spread of COVID-19 in the FCT”, he said

