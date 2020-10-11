EndSARS: How SARS officials demanded $1,000 from me – Nigerian Footballer

More Nigerian players are coming out to share their ordeal in the hands of officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force, and also joining in the agitations to end the unit immediately.

The latest is former Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars’ attacking midfielder, Tony Edjomariegwe.

Edjomariegwe, who currently plays in Morocco with Moghreb Tétouan, claimed in a Facebook post that SARS officials demanded $1,000 when he was in the country last year for the holidays.

He wrote: “I remembered last year I came back and was stopped by Sars and they told me I was a suspect asking me to call my coach, captain and president of my team. They even asked me which police station I reported to when I came into the country, Even after seeing all evidence of me and my job on youtube and google, they still took me to a police station and ask me to come behind the station while smoking all sorts of stuffs weeds and the rest asking me to pay 1000$. It’s pathetic and annoying seeing the harassment extortions and killings. We nor do again oga president. #Endsarsnow