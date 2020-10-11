Enroll us into sport council, para-soccer coach begs Gov Sule

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The over 40 para-soccer team members from Nasarawa state have begged the state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule’ to consider and enroll them into the state sport council.

This was the position of the para-soccer coach, Mohammed Bello, who averred that the team was self-motivated and has been doing Nasarawa state proud in various outing since 2011.

He made the plea on Sunday, during their practice at the Lafia city stadium, where he decried the lack of suitable playing ground for their training, stating that the team has been using the frontage of the stadium gate, which is barely the road leading into the complex.

” We are here on our own, we have participated in national competition, where we emerged overall winner, came second and took third position in Bauchi, Abuja and even at Port Harcourt respectively.

“At the moment, we are lacking so many things, which I want to use this opportunity you have given me to appeal to our amiable governor ,so that we can be enroll us into the state sport council, which will help us stay away from going around begging for alms, as we are doing the state proud with our determination as soccer players,” Bello said.

The AUTHORITY findings revealed that some of the cripples that are participating in the para-soccer sport are usually those that stay by the road side at Shabu and roundabout of Lafia, seeking for help from passers-by.

“This category of sport, if encouraged across LGAs in the state, could go a long way to reducing redundancy among the disables, especially the cripples found across the 13 councils,” said Muhammed Useni, the team captain.

However, penultimate week, Governor Abdullahi Sule’ had directed all the state officials to map out templates in support of the disables in the state.

Already the state governor is perfecting plans on activating the Disability Rights Commission, which he applauded his predecessor, Dr Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the initiative.