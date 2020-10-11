25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

News

Enroll us into sport council, para-soccer coach begs Gov Sule

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The over 40 para-soccer team members from Nasarawa state have begged the state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule’ to consider and enroll them into the state sport council.
This was the position of the para-soccer coach, Mohammed Bello, who averred that the team was self-motivated and has been doing Nasarawa state proud in various outing since 2011.

He made the plea on Sunday, during their practice at the Lafia city stadium, where he decried the lack of suitable playing ground for their training, stating that the team has been using the frontage of the stadium gate, which is barely the road leading into the complex.
” We are here on our own, we have participated in national competition, where we emerged overall winner, came second and took third position in Bauchi, Abuja and even at Port Harcourt respectively.

“At the moment, we are lacking so many things, which I want to use this opportunity you have given me to appeal to our amiable governor ,so that we can be enroll us into the state sport council, which will help us stay away from going around begging for alms, as we are doing the state proud with our determination as soccer players,” Bello said.

The AUTHORITY findings revealed that some of the cripples that are participating in the para-soccer sport are usually those that stay by the road side at Shabu and roundabout of Lafia, seeking for help from passers-by.
“This category of sport, if encouraged across LGAs in the state, could go a long way to reducing redundancy among the disables, especially the cripples found across the 13 councils,” said Muhammed Useni, the team captain.

However, penultimate week, Governor Abdullahi Sule’ had directed all the state officials to map out templates in support of the disables in the state.
Already the state governor is perfecting plans on activating the Disability Rights Commission, which he applauded his predecessor, Dr Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the initiative.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Coalition passes vote of confidence on Service Chiefs

Editor

NYSC gives 2000 Borno IDPs free medical services

Editor

Senate Links Killings, Banditry, Kidnapping to illegal Arms, Light Weapons proliferation

Editor

Oil Theft: DPR pledges support to EFCC

Editor

Nigerian Navy confiscate illegal refineries in Niger-Delta

Editor

Union Leader urges Environment Ministry, others to provide incentives for civil servants to farm

Editor

No going back on social media regulation – NBC

Editor

*Buratai wins award as most outstanding Chief of Army Staff*

Editor

WIEN Writes NASS, Calls For More Transparency In Oil And Gas Sector

Editor

Rules violation: NYSC extends service year of 8 erring corps members in Kebbi

Editor

KEDCO loses N260m to theft, vandalism in three months …appeals to communities to take responsibility in protecting installations

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More