FCT retired judge, Balami, Babajo get honour

By Raph Izokpu

The World Organisation of Ambassadors Argentina (WOA) in partnership with Hand Up Development Organisation honoured Barr. Abdulrahman Aliyu Babajo as well as the retired Judge of the FCT High Court of Justice, Hon. Mwada Balami among other dignitaries at the National Merit Award House, Maitama in Abuja.

In an interview at the occasion, Alhaji Babajo thanked the organizers of the Awards for the honor done him.

He urged the other recipients to continue to contribute positively towards the society and the country at large, taxing them on peace in the society.

Dr. Babajo (JP), who was the guest of honor at the occasion and the member of CRUE, MCRUE, ASS fellow CRUE and AFCRUE therefore, said he would continue to support the World Organization of Ambassadors Argentina to actualize its dreams for Nigeria and the world at large.

Also, the African Chancellor of the World Organisation of Ambassadors Argentina, Dr. David Morondiya Aiye, said the programme was initiated for the sake of peace in the society.

His words: “Peace is needed in our society. What is lacking in the society is not wealth. What is lacking in the society is peace. If you have the wealth and you do not have the peace, you cannot enjoy your wealth”.

He, however advised the awardees of the day to always be good representatives of peace anywhere they go, adding that they should represent the organization wherever they found themselves.

Aiye disclosed that about 162 people were awarded during the peace summit, explaining that the two personalities from London were given awards, while one person from Cameron was also honored.