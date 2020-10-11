25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

Metro

FCT retired judge, Balami, Babajo get honour

By Raph Izokpu

The World Organisation of Ambassadors Argentina (WOA) in partnership with Hand Up Development Organisation honoured Barr. Abdulrahman Aliyu Babajo as well as the retired Judge of the FCT High Court of Justice, Hon. Mwada Balami among other dignitaries at the National Merit Award House, Maitama in Abuja.

In an interview at the occasion, Alhaji Babajo thanked the organizers of the Awards for the honor done him.

He urged the other recipients to continue to contribute positively towards the society and the country at large, taxing them on peace in the society.

Dr. Babajo (JP), who was the guest of honor at the occasion and the member of CRUE, MCRUE, ASS fellow CRUE and AFCRUE therefore, said he would continue to support the World Organization of Ambassadors Argentina to actualize its dreams for Nigeria and the world at large.

Also, the African Chancellor of the World Organisation of Ambassadors Argentina, Dr. David Morondiya Aiye, said the programme was initiated for the sake of peace in the society.

His words: “Peace is needed in our society. What is lacking in the society is not wealth. What is lacking in the society is peace. If you have the wealth and you do not have the peace, you cannot enjoy your wealth”.

He, however advised the awardees of the day to always be good representatives of peace anywhere they go, adding that they should represent the organization wherever they found themselves.

Aiye disclosed that about 162 people were awarded during the peace summit, explaining that the two personalities from London were given awards, while one person from Cameron was also honored.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: Kogi govt dares criminals, opens up access road to deadly forest

Editor

Oyo police places N500,000 bounty on escaped serial killer

Editor

Kidnappers set Ex-Nigerian envoy, Felix Oboro, free

Editor

Police rescue five victims kidnapped by bandits in Abuja

Editor

Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers, 1545 Bandits In Nine Months

Editor

Police recovers kidnapped victim’s decomposing body, arrest suspects

Editor

Establishment of Police Zonal HQrs in Anambra state ll’ eradicate crime – Sen. Ubah

Editor

‘We will actualize Buhari’s projects roadmap’

Editor

Father of three commits suicide in Nsukka

Editor

N2. 9bn Fraud: Court strikes out motion to unfreeze defendant’s account

Editor

NSCDC mobilises 3,000 personnel for Independence celebration in FCT

Editor

Five people killed in a late night attack in Plateau community

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More