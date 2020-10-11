25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

Education

IPPIS: Count us out on Buhari’s directive – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that only federal workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) would henceforth receive their salaries is not binding on members of the union.

ASUU, which has been on strike since February, said it has developed a University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that can be used for managing personnel information and payroll system in the universities.

President of ASUU, Comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja at the weekend.

President Buhari, while presenting the 2021 Budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, said that only federal workers captured by the IPPIS would continue to receive salaries.

He ordered all federal workers to enrol into the IPPIS platform, declaring that the platform was meant to check fraud, including the payment of salaries to non-existent personnel.

He said that the platform would also check the payment of unauthorised allowances.

But Mr Ogunyemi, while reacting to the president’s directive, said ”the workers referred to were civil servants.”

“The directive was meant for civil servants; university academics are not civil servants,” he said. “We have an understanding with the government to develop an alternative platform which would be sensitive to the operations of the university and accommodate its peculiarities.

“The platform we are developing will also respect the autonomy of our universities as obtained globally.

“The idea of seeking clearance from the Head of Service or the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is alien to university operations because it will halt its flexibility.

“The University Miscellaneous (Provisions) (Amendment)Act (2003), which the government gazetted as University Autonomy Act (2007), has vested the powers of personnel and payroll system issues in the hands of each university’s governing council,” he said.

He added that ASUU, on January 9, 2019, ”reached an understanding with Mr President to develop its proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), for testing and adoption for managing personnel information and payroll system in the universities”.

“We have since done that and presented it to the Federal Ministry of Education. What is left is to present to other major stakeholders, particularly in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“The development of UTAS was done at no cost to the government. We used contributions from the check-off deductions of ASUU members to finance the project and this cost us millions of naira,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lecturers jump for joy as Buhari orders payment of 2 months salaries

Editor

Gov Ikpeazu lauds Obioma’s appointment as NECO registrar

Editor

Attah Igala urges Kogi Poly rector on transparency, inclusiveness

Editor

TETFund’s boss bags 3 awards in one week

Editor

UTME: JAMB registers 704,395 in 14 days, indicts 38 centres

Editor

Nigeria gets $125m education’s grant

Editor

COVID-19 : Education minister resorts to online meeting

Editor

Nasarawa Varsity to inject N3bn into 2 new programmes

Editor

Post Covid-19: Rivers to sustain digital learning programme

Editor

Channels TV boss, John Momoh, now UNILAG’s governing council chair – FG

Editor

LASU gets water equipment worth $4,000 from Worldfish

Editor

NECO Certificate Forgery: UniAbuja students get N200,000 bail

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More