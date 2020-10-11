25 C
Journalist, 10 others ordained at Messianic Faith Assembly Int’l Nnewi

From Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

It was a solemn and reflection time at Messianic Faith Assembly Int’l Nnewi, Anambra State as a veteran journalist, Mr Patrick Ikedigwe and ten others were on Saturday consecrated and ordained into the various offices of ministration of Yaweh.

In his sermon at the occasion, Pastor BKC Yakike charged the ordinands to live life styles that will glorify Yaweh.

He said that the need for the ordained to show forth fruit of righteousness has become imperative because many pastors in the country are competing with politicians on who lies and deceives the most.

Pastor Yakike reminded the ordained persons that their ordination is a great responsibility and not for worldly show off but a great call into the life of soul winning.

The General Overseer, Messianic Faith Assembly Int’l Nnewi, Amb-Archbishop Ignitus Orizu (JP) said that the ordained have different times expressed their experiences of Yaweh.

The prelate urged the ordained to avoid anything that is capable of attracting the wrath of Yashua in their dealings with the people.

He urged them to be shinning lights to the church, community and the nation by living lives of holiness in and out.
Amb-Archbishop Orizu also charged the congregation to continue to support the ordained persons.

The highlight of the occasion was the installation of Elder Peter Agu as a bishop and presentation of certificates to the ordained persons.

A bishop, elders, pastors, evangelists, deacons, daughters in Zion and deaconesses were ordained at the occasion.

