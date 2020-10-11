Rivers community cries out over attack by thugs

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

People of Okposi 2 community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have cried out over an attack on their community by thugs allegedly contracted by a neighbouring community, to uproot them from their community.

“Thugs believed to be from Okposi 1 community have invaded our community attacking people and destroying structures. Some structures, including a church and a filling station, were sealed”, said some community sources.

They sought the intervention of security operatives to save the community from total destruction and further mayhem.

Prior to the alleged attacks on the community, a human rights organization, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) had sent a save our souls letter to the Rivers state Police command to save the community from alleged hands of thugs who threatened to uproot the people of Okposi from their community.

The letter signed by Chinedu Uchegbu and Styvn Obodoekwe, Zonal Chairman and Zonal Director of the South South Zone of the organization, states “We write to draw your attention to a plot/threats by Umuolota family of Okposi 1 to invade, with intent to cause mayhem, a community known as okposi 2 community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers state. They have not only threatened to invade the community with dangerous weapons, but have vowed to demolish the community and to kill anybody found in the community on the day of their proposed invasion”.

The letter noted that Umuolota family of Okposi 1 had sent a warning notice to members of Okposi 2 community and signed by Godbless Akor, a legal practitioner acting on behalf of the Umuolota family, members of Okposi 2 community telling them to vacate their community on or before October 7, failing which may cost them their lives and property.

“We understand that the community has been in contention with the said Umuolota family since 2004 where more than half of the community had live over 80years, before the instituted matter was taken to court.

We also understand that the court judgment entered on July, 30, 2020 was entered in the favour of the Umuolota family as we were told. However, the judgment has been appealed against and stay of execution has been filed at the high court. It is expected that all parties should sheathe their swords until the court concludes its works,” said the organisation.

Our correspondent gathered that Okposi 2 community is a community of over 2,000 people, with over 200 buildings, including schools, churches, hotels, etc. many of the families that make up the Okposi 2 community have lived in the community for over 80 years and have no other community to run to.