‘Teachers’ special pay package ‘ll sustain quality education’

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

The Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Hon. Mohammad Musa Dan Azumi has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of a special salary package and the extension of service years for Nigerian teachers.

According to him, the idea will not only improve the welfare of the teachers but will also encourage commitment, quality teaching and develop the teaching profession.

He made the remark in his office after the distribution of over 19,000 face masks, buckets, cartoons of hand sanitizers, among others, to over 1,400 primary schools across the state to protect pupils and staff from contracting the Covid-19 virus.

He said the move was inline with the COVID-19 guidelines, following the reopening of schools in the state.

The chairman further stated that each school will be given three buckets and two cartons of the hand sanitizer, just as every pupil will get a face mask.

On the improved teachers’ welfare package announced on Monday by the President, the NSUBEB boss said: “I want to join President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the education sector for arriving at this laudable achievement, as it is capable of ensuring quality education in the country.

“I’m delighted that this initiative is coming at this time after a long agitation by the teachers for an improved welfare package,if this was done in the past, I assure you that we would have been better, because experience and discipline would have been the standard to both the teachers and students alike.”

The chairman while discussing the development in the education sector, appreciated the State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for improving the standard of education in the state.