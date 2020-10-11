Tennis: Nadal beats Djokovic to win 13th French Open title

Nadal won Sunday’s final in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal confirmed his supremacy on clay yet again on Sunday as he romped to an astonishing 13th French Open title; beating his fierce rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Sunday’s final was the 56th meeting between Djokovic and Nadal and expectations were understandably high for another blockbuster.

However, it was Nadal that took control of this particular final; winning the first two sets in ruthless fashion and even though Djokovic gave it a go in the third, the Spaniard was just unstoppable.

Nadal, who is the world number two, has now won his 20th major, which has seen him tie the all-time men’s record held by Roger Federer.

Sunday’s victory has also given the 34-year-old Spaniard a 100th match win in Paris against just two defeats in 15 years.

For Djokovic, his chase for an 18th Grand Slam title and a second French Open continues.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Djokovic, 33, still has a 29-27 edge over Nadal in their long-running rivalry.