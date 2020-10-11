23 C
Sports

Tennis: Nadal beats Djokovic to win 13th French Open title

Nadal won Sunday’s final in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.
Rafael Nadal confirmed his supremacy on clay yet again on Sunday as he romped to an astonishing 13th French Open title; beating his fierce rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Nadal won Sunday’s final 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Sunday’s final was the 56th meeting between Djokovic and Nadal and expectations were understandably high for another blockbuster.

However, it was Nadal that took control of this particular final; winning the first two sets in ruthless fashion and even though Djokovic gave it a go in the third, the Spaniard was just unstoppable.

Nadal, who is the world number two, has now won his 20th major, which has seen him tie the all-time men’s record held by Roger Federer.

Sunday’s victory has also given the 34-year-old Spaniard a 100th match win in Paris against just two defeats in 15 years.

For Djokovic, his chase for an 18th Grand Slam title and a second French Open continues.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Djokovic, 33, still has a 29-27 edge over Nadal in their long-running rivalry.

