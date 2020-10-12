2023: Give presidential ticket to other zones, lose southeast -Group

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

Group known as Nigeria Presidential Project 2023, NPP, has threatened that if any political party in the country gives its presidential ticket to any other zone apart from South East that such party will lose in all the five states that make up the zone come 2023.

Chancellor of the group, Dr. Walter Obiorah Oji, issued the warning yesterday in Abakaliki during the inauguration of the Ebonyi state chapter of NPP.

Oji who said that NPP is a political advocacy group, reiterated that it will use its resources to fight any political party that failed to give its presidential ticket to a South East candidate and will make sure that such party loses in the zone.

He called on all the political parties to commence the necessary internal restructuring before their next convention in order to create the enabling disposition for zoning their National Chairman to the Northern part of Nigeria.

Oji assured that the zone will provide formidable candidates for the 2023 general election to choose from. He urged Southeasters who are interested in contesting for the office of the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 to commence needful consultations aimed at actualizing their ambition.

He also called on President Buhari to commence nurturing prospective candidates that may succeed him, while commending him for upgrading the infrastructure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the completion of the Onitsha seaport and the work on second Niger Bridge.

On the call for restructuring Nigeria he stated, ” Let me make it abundantly clear that NPP 2023 is fully in support of restructuring. I must however stress that those now calling on President Buhari to restructure Nigeria at this time are simply being mischievous and probably trying to change the narrative from zoning to restructuring.

“They speak of restructuring as if the concept was alien to our country. Nigeria was previously operating under a regional structure and a parliamentary system before being transformed into state structures and presidential structures. These states are essentially autonomous with their own houses of Assembly that pass their own laws, manage their own affairs and economy among other things.

“We still are tied together under the federal government in regard to security matters and common defense. So when you talk about restructuring, one must specify exactly what kind of restructuring one is talking about. Besides we have a National Assembly representing all nationalities and with the power to initiate constitutional amendments and pass other laws. The problem of Nigeria therefore is not restructuring or lack of restructuring but our inability to largely conform ourselves to existing laws.”

The Chancellor commended Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi for the outstanding work he is doing in the state, and urged the newly inaugurated NPP state chapter to work hard.

The newly inaugurated NPP Chairman Ebonyi State, thanked the group for giving them the opportunity to be part of the movement for the actualization of Igbo presidency and assured that they will not disappoint those who have found them capable of piloting the affairs of the group in Ebonyi state.