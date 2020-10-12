Akeredolu beats Jegede, others with 292,914 votes to clinch second term

*ZLP candidate, Ajayi, loses LG

*Buhari hails INEC, charges Akerodolu to be magnanimous in victory

*APC says victory shows growth in nation’s democracy

By Ezeocha Nzeh, Akure

Incumbent Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been declared re elected for a second term in office by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state

Akerdolu defeated his major contenders, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, who contested on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), with a wide margin of over about ninety-nine thousand votes, after winning in 16 out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state

According the final result which was declared by INEC on Sunday in Akure, Governor Akeredolu polled a total number of 292, 91 4 votes as against his closest rival, Jegede, who garnered 195,431 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared Akeredolu winner, said he had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.

ZLP candidate, Ajayi, loses LGA

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, also lost his local government in the poll

Ajayi however won at his Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area with a wide margin having garnered 395 votes. His closest contestant and All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 13 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured five votes.

Ajayi’s ZLP polled 4,760 votes while APC scored 13,383 votes, with the Peoples Democratic Party’s Jegede ganearing a total number 4,680 votes in the Ese Odo local government, which was largely declared to be Ajayi’s stronghold.

Be humble, magnanimous in victory, Buhari tells Akeredolu

President Muhammadu Buhari has in his congratulatory message to the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, urged him to be humble and magnanimous in victory.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina

The President, according to the statement,urged Akeredolu to serve the people of the state better than how he did in his first term.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for organising credible election.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.

“The President lauds the resounding victory of the Governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, noting that the votes garnered ‘show that one good turn surely deserves another.’

“He thanks the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their Governor, and the All Progressives Congress, noting that ‘the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.’

“He also gives kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission for organising credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

“The President urges Gov Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term, noting: ‘when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country.’”

I will not disappoint your confidence in me, Akeredolu tells Ondo electorate

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured people of the state that he would ensure that his re-election brings growth to the state.

Akeredolu who spoke from his Owo country home residence after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission promise not to dissa[ppoint the people after giving him a confidence vote.

He said, “We have noted the few dissenting voices of protest in this referendum. We heard them loud and clear. We intend to address genuine grievances. We shall continue to focus on the development of our God-given space, the Sunshine State.

“This Administration will not be distracted in the discharge of our sacred mandate. The people will continue to be at the centre of all decisions.

“Our state has no business with poverty. Sincere, purposeful, and focused leadership should have little difficulty in harnessing the vast resources, both human and natural. We will put in everything to justify the trust reposed in us.”

Police commission rates Police performance at polls

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission has said that the conduct of policemen on electoral duties during the October 10 Ondo State governorship election was above average.

The agency said its team visited 12 local government areas in the three senatorial districts of the state, covering 77 polling units, and received 51 telephone calls on attempts to induce voters.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed in an interim report on Sunday, that monitors ran into a police officer with f/no 454246 at one of the polling units in Okitipupa who politely rejected N50,000 bribe to allow thumb-printing for voters who failed to turn up for voting.

The statement titled, ‘Ondo governorship election: PSC in 12 LGAs, commends police conduct,’ said the commission would investigate further “this commendable conduct of the officer and if confirmed to be true, will consider rewarding him as it will equally visit disciplinary measure on those found wanting.”

It observed the even distribution of policemen at the polling units ranging from 3 to 12 depending on the size of the unit, adding that they were complemented by men of the Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Commission and the joint task force.