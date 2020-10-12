Auto gas: FG to make vehicle conversion to gas cheaper

By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva says the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to ensure that conversion of cars from petrol to gas powered is cheaper for Nigerians.

Silva in a statement issued by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) stated this after inspecting the NNPC Auto gas dispensing and conversion facility in Abuja.

He said the government is committed to providing gas as an alternative to petrol for consumers across the country.

He inspected the facility where some government official vehicles were being converted.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction with the conversion process thus far, and charged conversion centers to make vehicle and user safety a priority during the process. He added that his vehicles and some in the President’s fleet would soon be converted as well.

Speaking at the inspection venue, the Executive Secretary, PPPRA, Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu, stated that the government will ensure that auto gas will soon be made available to people all over the country.

According to him, “Nigerians can be rest assured of the Government’s undying commitment to providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative to PMS, as prices have been on an upward climb in recent months following the deregulation of the downstream sector.

“Aside from the fact that auto gas is cheaper, we are also concerned about making the conversion of cars affordable so that Nigerians can indeed reap the advantage of this new policy,” he said.

He explained that some filling stations across the country were already keying into the plan by adding auto gas dispensers to their stations.

He urged Nigerians to embrace auto gas as gas powered vehicles are cheaper and environmentally friendly than any other fuel available on the market today.

He also noted that the majority of vehicles built in the last two decades were well suited to conversion for dual fuel applications, therefore safe for all Nigerians willing to convert their vehicles.