25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

News

Coalition of NGOs protest ban of SARS in Zamfara

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

A group of about ten Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Zamfara, yesterday stormed the headquarters of the state police command to protest against the move by Inspector General of Police to ban SARS in the country.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of their letter to the commissioner of Police for onward submission to the I G, the chairman of the group, Malan Baciri Darlin Fulani explained that the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of the IG to the fact that the decision to ban the SARS will only compound more problems to the entire people of the country, particularly Zamfara.
He stated that the presence of the police on the roads always helps in no small measure in curtailing insecurity across the country.
The chairman also disclosed that since the Advent of the Unit, nobody has ever accused the personnel of any insult on people, either by writing or verbal.
According to him, the presence of SARS also helps in scaring criminals on the high ways of the nation, the impact of which could be testified by the people of Zamfara.

He revealed further that men of the Unit have contributed immensely in the fight against armed banditry and rustling of cattles across the North West zone of the country, to which Zamfara is beneficiary.
The group therefore expressed their appreciation to the Inspector General and the commissioner of Police in the State for effective service delivery in the area of security and called on them to maintain the tempo.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for slefless service among leaders

Editor

Sexual harassment bill targets Nigerian lecturers – ASUU

Editor

Climate change, biggest challenge of 21st century – MOSOP

Editor

COVID-19: Kogi State Civil Servants To Work From Home To Prevent The Spread of The Virus

Editor

Sacked Kano commissioner tests positive to coronavirus

Editor

Court jails three electricity cable vandals in Kano State

Editor

COVID-19: NAWOJ appeals for palliative measures against economic impact of Coronavirus

Editor

Reps probe NIMASA over unaudited accounts for 6 years

Editor

Ortom urges Nigerian govt to give advice on restructuring attention

Editor

Fuel Subsidy: Reps summon Kachikwu, NNPC, PPPRA

Editor

Groups urge FG to stop continuous pollution of N/Delta environment

Editor

Another Nigerian lawmaker dies in Dubai

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More