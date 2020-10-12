Coalition of NGOs protest ban of SARS in Zamfara

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

A group of about ten Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Zamfara, yesterday stormed the headquarters of the state police command to protest against the move by Inspector General of Police to ban SARS in the country.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of their letter to the commissioner of Police for onward submission to the I G, the chairman of the group, Malan Baciri Darlin Fulani explained that the protest was aimed at drawing the attention of the IG to the fact that the decision to ban the SARS will only compound more problems to the entire people of the country, particularly Zamfara.

He stated that the presence of the police on the roads always helps in no small measure in curtailing insecurity across the country.

The chairman also disclosed that since the Advent of the Unit, nobody has ever accused the personnel of any insult on people, either by writing or verbal.

According to him, the presence of SARS also helps in scaring criminals on the high ways of the nation, the impact of which could be testified by the people of Zamfara.

He revealed further that men of the Unit have contributed immensely in the fight against armed banditry and rustling of cattles across the North West zone of the country, to which Zamfara is beneficiary.

The group therefore expressed their appreciation to the Inspector General and the commissioner of Police in the State for effective service delivery in the area of security and called on them to maintain the tempo.