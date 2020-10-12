25 C
Abuja
Business

Customs Service generates N16.1bn revenue at Onne Port

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, has announced a total revenue generation of N16.10 billion for September 2020.

This consists of N13 billion from import and N3.10 billion from 18,085.96 metric tonnes (MT) of processed export, with Free On-Board (FOB) value of $6.4 million and NESS of N10.5 million.

Alongside, the command said it seized 13 containers containing 400 bundles of used tyres, 100 pieces of motor radiators, 264 logs of raw hard wood, 100 pieces of car fans and four units of bed trailer trucks, with a total Duty Paid Value of N100 million.

In a statement, the command disclosed that the sum – the highest monthly revenue since its creation over 37 years ago – was generated in the first month of the tenure of the new Area Controller, Compt. Auwal Mohammed, who assumed duty earlier last month.

“The revenue is a confirmation of my observation on my first day in office here that I am taking over a very functional command with systems for revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling,” Mohammed said.

“In my interactions with officers and port users, I harped on the need for compliance and insisted on due process at all times by everyone interfacing with customs in the course of trade.”

He restated his commitment to achieving maximum revenue due the government at the Onne Port and preventing leakages, adding that to prevent loss of revenue, he would pursue uncompromising recovery of shortfalls, wherever detected, through demand notice (DN).

“While I consider our over N13 billion revenue generated as a laudable feat, it doesn’t call for complacency on our part. It is only a reminder to do more in the national interest to support the country’s economic well-being.”

