25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

#ENDSARS: Let’s continue to protest in the Anambra…

African Economic Congress 2020 Start-up challenge holds November…

Gov. Ugwuanyi sets up panel to investigate police…

*Crocodile Smile: Oduduwa Foundation hails Nigerian Army over…

Focus on Police reforms, Coalition for Democracy urges…

*#EndSARS: Call for Buhari’s resignation unacceptable, politically instigated…

How Keystone Bank, Officials Defrauded Dozzy Oil Group…

Nigeria Diaspora Network Asks Police to Fish Out…

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill one robber…

ANHEJ tasks NPHCDA on 100% routine immunization coverage

News

One arrested over illegal activity on PHED’s network

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

One Friday Ogbonna has been arrested while tampering with the Port Harcourt Electrical Distribution (PHED) network in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspect was arrested yesterday by surveillance team in Port Harcourt on routine duty at G .U. Ake Road, along Eneka Road, Port Harcourt.

He was subsequently accosted and handed over to the Mini Okoro Police station, where he is helping the police in investigation to identify other accomplices in their illegal journey.

It would be recalled that the Management of the PHED, had recently, warned members of the public in its franchise area [Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states] not to access its network without authorisation.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Manager, Corporate Communications, John Onyi said that the management has set up surveillance teams across the four states to ensure that no unauthorised individual infiltrates into its network without following the due process.

The warning according to the statement is coming on the heels of established/witnessed cases of unauthorized access to PHED’s network by some individuals claiming to be electrical contractors without recourse to safety standards/ implications and in addition overloading the existing infrastructure.

“Henceforth, anyone caught in our network shall be prosecuted”, the statement warned.

The statement also noted that “PHED has been facing immeasurable business challenges stemming from vandalism, energy theft, staff brutality, non-payment of electricity bill by some customers who erroneously believe that electricity is free, illegal connection to the network, among others.

“But in all these challenges, PHED is determined in delivering safe and reliable power supply to customers in its franchise area”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ICT contributes 14.07% to national GDP

Editor

Just In: COVID-19: Ganduje Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Another Two Weeks

Editor

*US/Iran Face-Off: Group calls for red alert on IMN members over threat to American, British citizens in Nigeria*

Editor

CAS assess combat readiness of North-West personnel

Editor

COVID-19:Lawan lambasts Senators for violating Social Distancing Order

Editor

COVID-19 Fake News on Onyeama – Nwoye has postponed the evil day, says Deacon Ogbodo

Editor

Wrong Registration of Sim Cards responsible for kidnaping – NCC chairman Nominee

Editor

PDP Congress: ‘PDP brought democracy to Nigeria, most play by the rules’

Editor

Again, Troops Overpower BHTs, Eliminate 17 in Maiduguri

Editor

FERMA backs Bauchi governor’s plan on roads

Editor

Electoral Amendment Bill: Coalition demands speedy passage

Editor

Al-Makura, others thank PMB over Disability Commission

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More