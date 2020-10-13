25 C
Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school owners, heads

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said all Private school owners and public school heads who insist on collecting third term fees will be sanctioned.

Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board, Yahaya Mohammed disclosed this during inspection of schools on Monday for the 2020/2021 Academic years, after seven months of closure occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Administration is emphatic on the issue of third term school fees and would not hesitate to come down hard on either Private schools or any head of public school that collect the fees.

His words: “FCT Administration is very emphatic that this is first term resumption so no school, either Private or public should collect third term fees.

“Those that violate the rules will certainly face sanction.

“In our last meeting with the school management officials, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, were in attendance and had expressed the willingness to comply with the laid down rules and regulations by FCT Administration” he said.

On adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as schools in the Federal Capital resumes That’s Mohammed said the FCT Administration was doing all it takes to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines across the schools.

Mohammed explained that the number of students in a class should be between 25 and 35 depending on the size of the class and infrastructure available for use.

“Number of students in the class at the schools just resumed should be between 25 and 35 in a class, but where there are larger number of students, we have mandated the teachers to make provision for two sessions, morning and afternoon sessions, this will be the situation till when we are comfortable for schools to go back to normal” he said.

The SEB chairman called on parents and guardians to corporate with school heads and the teachers in complying with the laid down safety measures.

The schools visited include Government Girls’ Secretary School, Dutse. Junior Secondary School, Dutse-Sagwari and Government Day Secondary School, Dutsen-Alhaji.

