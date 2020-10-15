20 C
Abuja
As Ganduje Signs Amended Law

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Rotational chairmanship of Kano State Council of Emirs is put to halt, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje signs Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law, 2020, which makes Kano Emir as the Chairman of the Council of Emirs, unlike in the former arrangement when it rotates across the 5 First Class Emirs.

With the signing of this into Law, Aminu Ado Bayero remains the Chairman of the Council, with Gidan Shettima as the Council secretariat, a stone thrown from the Kano Emir’s palace.

“Before the signing of this Amended Law, we had 4 king makers from each of the 5 Emirates. But we now have 5 kingmakers from each of the 5 Emirates in the state. We did that to avert any unwanted situation in an event of appointing an Emir if need be. So we need to have odd numbers not even numbers,” Ganduje said.

He also recalled that, Kano being the 4th in the ranking of Emirs in the country, and Kano Emir attends engagements at higher level, national, being number 4 in the category of Emirs in the country, explaining that, “To avoid contradiction of whatever sort, Kano Emir should therefore be a permanent Chairman of the State Council of Emirs.”

Governor Ganduje further reveals that, very soon the Emir of Kano would be inaugurated as the Chairman of the State Council of Emirs, adding that, “…the Secretariat, located at Gidan Shettima has since been under renovation.”

