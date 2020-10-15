China adheres to people-centered approach in human rights protection

China’s achievements in human rights, poverty alleviation and cultural protection of ethnic minorities were recently lauded by most countries at the 45th regular session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council and the Third Committee of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

It fully proved that China has opened a new path of human rights protection based on its national conditions, and increased the diversity of human civilizations, which is an important contribution to the development of the international cause of human rights.

People-centered approach is a distinct characteristic of China’s human rights progress. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and especially since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, China has been guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The nation has constantly reviewed the experience gained in social development, integrated the principle of universality of human rights with national conditions in practicing socialism with Chinese characteristics, and espoused a people-centered view of human rights. China regards the rights to subsistence and development as its primary and basic human rights. It endeavors to improve the rights of all its people in a coordinated manner and works for their rounded development.

China is a country free from war, terror and displacement where 1.4 billion people enjoy a tranquil, free and happy life. This is the best human rights project and practice. The country has always enhanced ethnic equality and constantly strengthened people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

Tom Zwart, professor of cross-cultural law at Utrecht University, noted that China’s human rights proposals and practice conform to the original intention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and are an important contribution to the international human rights system.

Facing the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, China showcased its major country responsibility to the world that puts people’s lives above everything. When controlling and preventing the epidemic, the country made every effort to safeguard people’s rights to life and health, saved patients indiscriminately, and launched an unprecedented rescue by mobilizing the entire country. As a result, it made major strategic achievements in its fight against the virus, and became the first country in the world to control the virus and resume production.

By protecting people’s safety and lives at all cost and caring for their lives, value and dignity, China has set an example for the world regarding human rights protection. Meanwhile, China has actively responded to the UN’s COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, offering $50 million to the World Health Organization and donating materials to over 150 countries and international organizations. Besides, it also exported anti-pandemic supplies to more than 200 countries and regions to promote global cooperation on COVID-19 fight and safeguard the rights to life and health for people from more countries. It is believed by the international community that to protect people’s lives and safety is to protect human rights, and China is exemplary in this regard.

Living a happy life is the primary human right. The CPC pursues development for the people, by the people and its fruits shared by the people, to keep delivering on the people’s aspirations for a better life.

This year is the final year of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and implementing the 13th Five-Year Plan, as well as one that secures a decisive victory in the battle against poverty. It is destined to be a vital period in China’s human rights history.

The country’s poor population was slashed from 98.99 million at the end of 2012 to 5.51 million at the end of 2019, with the poverty ratio dropping from 10.2 percent to 0.6 percent, and an average annual poverty reduction of more than 10 million. China, ensuring adequate food and clothing for 1.4 billion people, will soon lift all rural residents out of poverty, who are living below the current poverty line, 10 years ahead of the UN Sustainable Development Goals’ target of ending global poverty by 2030. The country has created the largest poverty reduction miracle that lasted the longest period of time and benefited the widest population. Its efforts are hailed as a magnificent undertaking and one of the greatest events in human history. Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies and Director of the Lau China Institute, King’s College London noted that poverty alleviation is an remarkable achievement of China, and the country deserves compliment from the world.

While promoting the development of its own human rights, China upholds the principles of equality and mutual trust, inclusiveness and mutual learning, cooperation and mutual benefits, and common development. It has been active in UN human rights undertakings, fulfills its international human rights obligations, conducts extensive international cooperation on human rights, actively offers Chinese wisdom and solutions for global governance of human rights, and advances through concrete actions the global governance of human rights in a fairer, more rational and inclusive direction.

China supports economic and social development in other developing countries and helps them to build up their capacity for development. It has long provided assistance to other developing countries and regions in Asia, Africa, and Latin America in such fields as infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed that the Chinese policies to carry out win-win cooperation with developing countries in Africa for common development is another major contribution made by the country to the international cause of poverty alleviation.

The path of human rights protection in China is paved by the Chinese people, and the country’s human rights progress is also achieved by the Chinese people. There is always room for improving human rights.

In future, when China completes the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and becomes a great modern socialist country, the Chinese people will certainly enjoy to the full more extensive rights and realize well-rounded development at higher levels. Besides, China will also work with the international community for common development and prosperity, and for progress in human rights worldwide.