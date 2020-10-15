20 C
Abuja
EFCC docks man over fake PAN auction fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, on Wednesday arraigned one Yohanna Adamu before Justice M.T.M Adio of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna on one-count charge bordering on cheating and obtaining money by false pretence.

Yohanna an ex-staff of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Kaduna, allegedly obtained various sums from two victims under the guise of helping them secure allocation of vehicles being auctioned by Peugeot Automobile (PAN) Nigeria Limited, Kaduna.

He is alleged to have, around May 2019, obtained the sum of N1million from one Irarishieen Samuel Abatuba as payment for a Peugeot 301 Sedan.

After receiving the payment, the defendant neither released the car no refund the complainant.

The charge reads: “That you Yohanna Adamu sometimes in 2019 in Kaduna, within Kaduna Judicial Division of the High Court, with intent to defraud falsely obtained from one Irarishieen Samuel Abatuba the sum of N1million by falsely representing to him a Peugeot 301 Sedan car for sale at Dabo Motors, Kaduna, which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Adio granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1million with a surety in like sum. The surety must be a family member or close friend who owns a business venture or an employee of Kaduna State Government not below grade level 10.

The case was adjourned till next year for trial.

In a similar development, the defendant, Yohanna Adamu was also docked on another one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and criminal breach of trust before the same court.

He allegedly obtained N500,000 from one Katuka Bobai under the pretext of helping him to secure a Peugeot 307 through auction sale from PAN.

Once he was paid the money, he became evasive and severed all communication with the complainant.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

He was admitted to bail in the sum of N500,000 with a reliable surety in like sum who shall be a close relation.

The surety must provide evidence of tax payment in the past ten years, and be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was adjourned till January 21, for the commencement of hearing.

