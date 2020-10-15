20 C
Abuja
News

NAF Air Provosts commence advanced Crime Scene Investigation Course

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Air Provost (AP) personnel at the 057 Provost Investigation Group (057 PIG), Nigerian Airforce Base, Ikeja, Lagos have commenced a 4-week Advanced Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Course.

The course is furtherance of NAF’s continued efforts to effectively employ scientific approach to crime fighting.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola
Director of Public Relations & Information, NAF, said in a press release that the Advanced CSI Course is aimed at building the capacity and knowledge of the AP personnel in order to fast-track scientific collation and accurate analysis of evidence in legal proceedings.

He said the course which began on 28 September 2020, comprises 15 participants, made up of 4 officers and 11 airmen/airwomen.

He said that they “are expected to undertake series of practical CSI sessions, the first of which was conducted yesterday, 13 October 2020, under the watchful eyes of 5 external resource persons and 4 British-trained NAF Instructors.

“It would be recalled that, as part of efforts by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to reposition the Service into a highly professional force, the NAF had, on 24 September 2018, commissioned the newly remodeled and equipped Forensic Crime Laboratory as well as a befitting Headquarters Building at 057 PIG to ensure a conducive environment for the NAF Directorate of Air Provost to effectively and efficiently carry out criminal investigations as well as train its personnel.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

