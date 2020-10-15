20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Int’l Day for Rural Women: African First Ladies…

HIV: Nigeria needs $2.4b to control epidemic in…

NGO, lawmaker donate solar powered borehole, toilets to…

Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

Audit report: PLSI raises alarm over N9.7bn unaccounted…

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosions

PDP governors call for repeal of 0.5% revenue…

LASU matriculates 7,968 students, as Fagbohun urges them…

Benue: Army arrests Gana’s deputy in girlfriend’s room

News

NASS, begin process for 2nd Africa Peer Review Mechanism

RBy: Gift Chapi Odekina

The National Assembly and the Council for New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD) on Wednesday began the process for the 2nd African Peer Review Mechanism) APRM.

The joint chairmen of the committees of Integration and Cooperation in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Rep. Umar Bago with others stackholder at the legislative roundtable discussion numerated the benefits of the commencent,adding that it will engender good governance across the continent.

According to them the policies and practices of the country must conform to the agreed values and in the four thematic areas namely: Democracy and political governance, Economic governance and Management , Corporate Governance and Socioeconomic development.

Delivering her keynote address at the event, Princess Akobundu, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of NEPAD said that the four primary objectives of AUDA-NEPAD were to eradicate poverty, promote sustainable growth and development , to integrate Africa in the world economy, and accelerate the empowerment of women and youths amongst others.

On the need to reform the NEPAD Akobundu said “the transition of NEPAD to AUDA is part of the measure to strengthen the effective operation of AU agencies for effective implementation of AU-Agenda 2063 and UN-SDGs in building the ” The Africa We Want.

“AUDA-NEPAD facilitates and coordinates the development of continent-wide programmes and projects, mobilises resources.

She said the APRM review process is based on a country’s performance which is assessed in the APRM’s thematic areas.

” Nigeria in its effective implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA( in the four thematic areas of the APRM, is currently embarking on the Second Cycle Review following the Africa Governance Report of 2019.

“The adoption of the Heads of States and Government of the African Union at the 28th Summit of 9th February, 2019 on the need to promote, strengthen and increase the effectiveness of governance standards for socioeconomic development in Africa through collaborative efforts and the approval of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the conduct of Second Review of Nigeria,” she said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG launches Environmental Health regulatory guideline

Editor

USAID Partners with Imo to Improve WASH State to ‘corporatize’ Water Board for better performance

Editor

Navy marks 64th anniversary with donation of pallatives

Editor

Plateau Attack: Police confirm 5 persons killed in two communities

Editor

Youth Leader kicks against arbitrary release of criminals in custody

Editor

Alleged military invasion: Rivers community seeks Federal, State government, NHRC intervention

Editor

Troops eliminate 75 terrorists, rescue 35 victims in 17 encounters in June – DHQ

Editor

$22.7 loan: Exclusion of Southeast will fuel crisis in Nigeria – Ohanaeze youth

Editor

Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss in Borno

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu state govt insists on lockdown, compulsory use of face mask

Editor

Kogi Women kick against amnesty for rapists

Editor

5th Anniversary: Buhari is killing Nigeria with debt, says Timi Frank

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More